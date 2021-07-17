Afghan President says '10,000 jihadi fighters' have entered from Pakistan; Imran Khan references 'RSS ki ideology'

In a hard-hitting speech, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said more than 10,000 'jihadi fighters entered the country from Pakistan in the last month, while Islamabad had failed to convince the Taliban to participate "seriously" in the peace talks.

"Contrary to repeated assurances by Prime Minister Khan and his Generals that Pakistan does not find a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan in Pakistan's interest and fell short of use of force and its power and influence to make the Taliban negotiate seriously, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban are openly celebrating the destruction of the assets and capabilities of the Afghan people and State," Ghani said.

The President said that Afghanistan was ready to counter the Taliban and their supporters as long as they realise that a political solution is the only way forward. While Pakistan's Foreign Ministry denied the claim, Prime Minister Imran Khan invoked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as he spoke about stalled talks with India.

"I can tell India that we are waiting for long that we live like civilised neighbours. But what can we do? The ideology of RSS has come in the way," Khan was seen saying.

Khan was responding to the question posed by ANI on the sidelines of the Central-South Asian conference in Tashkent. He also evaded questions on Pakistan's role concerning the Taliban's actions in Afghanistan.