Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to step down, interim Taliban govt to take over: Reports

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani will relinquish power and an interim government led by Taliban will be formed, as per reports. Taliban and Afghan govt held talks at the Presidential palace after Taliban said offered 'peaceful transfer of power', without any 'force'.

Former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, will be appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan, reported Afghan media Sunday.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 04:22 PM IST