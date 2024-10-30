'A Choice Whether We Will Have Freedom Or Ruled By Chaos'; Harris to America

(File photo) US Vice- President Kamala Harris | Photo by AFP

As the date for the showdown in the US Presidential Election nears, Kamala Harris delivered a speech Tuesday night that highlighted her stance on reproductive rights and immigration.

During her campaign rally on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, Harris said that next week's election presents a stark choice for voters: "It is a choice about whether we will have a country rooted in freedom for every America or ruled by chaos and division."

"One week from today, you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life, the life of your family, and the future of this country we love. And it will probably be the most important vote you ever cast. And this election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different candidates," she added.

According to the recent CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, in Arizona, Harris has 48 per cent support among likely voters, while Trump has 47 per cent. In Nevada, Trump leads slightly with 48 per cent, compared to 47 per cent for Harris, CNN reported.

These narrow margins are within the poll's margin of error, indicating no clear frontrunner in either state.

The surveys show that voters' opinions are largely set regarding which candidate would handle key issues better and neither candidate has significantly swayed a majority of voters on attributes such as caring for their constituents, sharing a vision for the country, or prioritising national interests over personal gain, as per CNN.

While the race in Nevada has remained stable since late August, recent results in Arizona indicate a shift towards Harris, especially among core Democratic demographics like women, Latino voters, and younger voters, with women supporting Harris by a 16-point margin, whereas men favour Trump by 14 points.

In Nevada, Harris holds a narrower lead among women (51 per cent to 46 per cent), with Trump having a significant advantage among White voters--leading by 15 points among White men and 12 points among White women, CNN reported.

Hispanic voters in Nevada are nearly evenly split, while Harris leads significantly among voters under 35.

Notably, more than 50.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, either by mail or through early in-person voting, as per CNN.

At least 66 seasonal workers are being hired to monitor ballot boxes 24/7 in Clark County, Washington State after ballots were destroyed by fires this week in the Pacific Northwest, officials said.

The US presidential polls are scheduled to be held on November 5.