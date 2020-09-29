911 outages reported across US; investigation underway to find the cause

Law enforcement agencies across the US reported 911 outages, which were restored within an hour, according to a media report.

At around 7 p.m. on Monday, agencies in the states Minnesota, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Nevada said their 911 systems were not operational, The Hill news website reported.

But most of them said that the system was restored in about an hour.

The cause of the outages was not immediately clear.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Emergency Communications Board tweeted it was in contact with CenturyLink, a telecommunications company, to determine the cause.

Also taking to Twitter, the Minneapolis Police Department said their 911 systems were "not operational nationwide" before posting an update almost two hours later.