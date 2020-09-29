Microsoft 365 suffers major outage - Here's what we know so far

Microsoft 365 users faced issues on Tuesday, unable to access Microsoft 365 services such as Outlook, Microsoft Teams and more. It had begun some 12 hours ago, as many users took to social media platforms complaining that they were unable to "send messages, make calls, or join meetings" etc.
According to a status update posted by Microsoft on their website, "Users may be unable to access any services that leverage Azure Active Directory (AAD) including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Teams Live Events as well as Office.com. Additionally, Power Platform and Dynamics365 properties are also affected by this incident. Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions."
At 3.14 am on September 29, Microsoft 365 took to its official account and said that investigations were underway. Soon after, they revealed that it was a recent change introduced by them that appeared to be the source of the issue.
"We've rolled back the change that is likely the source of impact and are monitoring the environment to validate that service is recovering," a follow-up update added.
But the matter was yet to be resolved. "We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause," the company soon added.
In another update it added that it was "rerouting traffic to alternate infrastructure" to help users even as investigations continued. Later, they announced, "The majority of services are now recovered for most users. We’re closely monitoring some residual impact for a subset customers located within North America".
While the issue does not seem to be completely behind us, as per their most recent update on their website, "the majority of services have recovered for most customers."
"However, we continue to see a small subset of customers whose tenants are located in North America region who are still impacted. We're now investigating mitigation steps for those customers who are still affected," the post added.
