8 US Navy Sailors Of USS Abraham Lincoln Strike Group Attempted Suicide During Iran War Deployment: Report

USS Abraham Lincoln |

Eight US Navy personnel assigned to the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group attempted suicide during its deployment, a period that included combat operations against Iran and an extended stretch at sea, according to a letter submitted by Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao to Congress.

Cao disclosed the figure in written responses to questions from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand regarding the morale and mental health of personnel serving with the strike group, as reported by CNN. He said there were no deaths by suicide during the deployment.

The figure covers sailors across the carrier strike group, including the USS Abraham Lincoln, its carrier air wing, strike group and destroyer squadron staffs, escorting destroyers and embarked aviation squadrons.

Thousands Deployed Across Strike Group

Around 6,000 to 7,000 sailors were deployed with the strike group across roughly six ships. The carrier remained at sea for more than six months while conducting combat operations in the region.

Cao said the strike group had access to several mental health and support services during the deployment. These included five chaplains, an embedded integrated prevention counsellor, a psychologist, a clinical social worker, three behavioural health technicians and an expeditionary facility dog.

Sailors Rescued In Overboard Incidents

The Navy has also confirmed incidents involving sailors going overboard during the deployment. Cao said one sailor assigned to the air wing went overboard in early August but was quickly recovered and treated by the carrier's medical department. Another sailor attempted to go overboard in March but was stopped by fellow crew members and later received medical care.

Two sailors assigned to the strike group had reportedly gone overboard in separate incidents and were rescued. Other sailors were reportedly prevented from jumping.

Crew Members Describe Difficult Conditions

The disclosures come amid reports of difficult conditions aboard the carrier. A crew member previously told CNN that morale was low and that sailors had repeatedly discussed suicidal thoughts. The sailor also described disruptions to basic amenities, including closed toilets and water fountains and frequent shortages of hot water.

Other crew members described the deployment as very different from previous assignments because the carrier had been engaged in combat operations and was unable to make regular port calls. Such stops typically allow crews to rest, access supplies and spend time away from the ship.

Navy Figures Provide Broader Context

The eight reported suicide attempts are roughly comparable, in rate terms, with the active-duty Navy's overall figures from 2024, the latest year for which Pentagon suicide data was cited in the letter. The Navy recorded 356 suicide attempts among an estimated 337,000 active-duty personnel that year.

Gillibrand said the disclosures raised concerns about the conditions faced by service members during the deployment. The Navy, however, has previously said it had not observed an increase in suicidal thoughts or attempts aboard the carrier and maintained that medical, religious and mental health professionals were available to assist sailors. The USS Abraham Lincoln left the Middle East in August and is expected to return to its home port in San Diego in the coming weeks.