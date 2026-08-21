USS Abraham Lincoln Begins Journey Home After Nearly Nine-Month Middle East Deployment : Report

USS Abraham Lincoln | MC3 Clint Davis

The USS Abraham Lincoln has begun its journey back to San Diego after completing a nearly nine-month deployment in the Middle East. The US Navy aircraft carrier, carrying around 5,000 sailors and Marines, left the region on Thursday following an extended mission that kept it at sea for more than 250 days. The Oman Observer reported that the carrier has now begun its journey home.

Carrier Spent 272 Days On Deployment

The Abraham Lincoln departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, and was initially intended for Pacific operations before being redirected to the Middle East. According to reports, the carrier spent about 272 days deployed, with more than 250 days at sea, making it one of the longest modern US carrier deployments.

The prolonged deployment involved sustained operations in support of the US military campaign against Iran, with the carrier launching aircraft and contributing to the wider US naval presence in the region.

Extended Mission Raised Crew Welfare Concerns

The unusually long deployment also drew attention to the conditions faced by the crew. Reports from The Guardian and other outlets highlighted concerns raised by sailors’ families over exhaustion, mental health, food and water supplies, hygiene items and the lack of regular port visits.

US military officials have acknowledged the strain associated with such a prolonged mission while defending the crew’s performance and resilience. The deployment also prompted scrutiny from lawmakers over the welfare of the sailors and Marines aboard the carrier.

USS George Washington Takes Over

The USS George Washington has arrived in the US Central Command area to replace the Abraham Lincoln. USNI News reported that the Japan-based carrier entered the Arabian Sea along with the USS Robert Smalls and USS Shoup.

Stars and Stripes also reported that the Washington’s arrival was part of a regularly scheduled deployment and comes as the Lincoln’s prolonged mission has raised concerns over the strain on its crew.

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Return Marks End Of Prolonged Middle East Mission

The Abraham Lincoln’s departure brings an end to one of the most demanding carrier deployments in recent years. Its return follows months of sustained operations in the Middle East and comes as the US Navy rotates its carrier presence in the region.

The carrier now faces a multi-week voyage to San Diego after spending almost nine months away from its homeport.