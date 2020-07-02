746 arrested as UK security officials bust top secret crime chatroom in major operation

A top secret encrypted communications system used by criminals to trade drugs and guns has been busted in a joint operation carried out by UK security officials, resulting in 746 arrests.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday that it successfully broke into EncroChat, a major provider of encrypted communications offering a secure mobile phone instant messaging service, as part of Operation Venetic - dubbed one of the largest law enforcement operations of its kind which also led to considerable criminal cash, firearms and drugs being seized.

"This operation demonstrates that criminals will not get away with using encrypted devices to plot vile crimes under the radar," said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

"The NCA's relentless targeting of these gangs has helped to keep us all safe. I congratulate them and law enforcement partners on this significant achievement. I will continue working closely with the NCA and others to tackle the use of such devices - giving them the resources, powers and tools they need to keep our country safe," she said.