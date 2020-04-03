46% believe COVID-19 conveys nature’s message

With the total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and death toll increasing worldwide and unsettling the system, about 46 per cent people felt the virus outbreak was a message from the nature, a survey claimed.
The net outcome came out in a second survey conducted by IANS C-VOTER Corona Tracker conducted on March 26 and 27.
In the poll, a question – do you think that spreading of virus in this way and unsettling the whole system is a kind of message from the nature – was put forth before Indians during the last one week.
According to the survey, 46.7 per cent people said that they felt that it is a kind of message from the nature while 30.6 per cent dismissed the health crisis as a nature’s message.
A total of 22.7 per cent people said that they cannot comment and they don't know whether it was a message from the nature.
