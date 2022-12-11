e-Paper Get App
4 killed, 20 missing after mortar lands near Afghanistan-Pakistan border

ANIUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | AFP PHOTO / SAJJAD MIAN
Kabul: At least four people died and 20 others were injured after a mortar landed near Afghanistan's Spin Boldak gate, Tolo News reported citing sources.

Spin Boldak is a border town in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan and next to the border with Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, ToloNews informed, "At least four people were killed and 20 others were wounded after a mortar landed near Spin Boldak gate, a source told TOLOnews. The clashes are still ongoing between the Islamic Emirate and Pakistani military, according to the source." In reply to the previous tweet, TOLONews added that the videos showed the injured being taken to the hospital at Chaman crossing, across the Durand Line.

This incident took place amid reports of ongoing clashes between the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistani military at the Afghan-Pakistan border.

