4 Hospitalised, Dozens Evacuated After Fire Engulfs Scaffolding At Chinachem Tower In Hong Kong | VIDEO

Hong Kong: Four people were hospitalised and more than 50 others evacuated after a fire tore through the scaffolding of Chinachem Tower on Connaught Road Central on Saturday afternoon (October 18).



The blaze broke out around 4:30 pm and quickly intensified, leading the Fire Services Department to raise the response from a No 1 to a No 3 alarm.

A scaffold outside Chinachem Tower in Hong Kong’s Central district caught fire today.



Dozens Evacuated As Firefighters Battle Blaze



Police told local publication HKFP that 49 men and seven women were evacuated from the building as firefighters worked to contain the flames. One man sustained head injuries, while two men and a woman were treated for smoke inhalation at Queen Mary Hospital. Firefighters said one of the injured individuals had been trapped inside a lift before being rescued.



The incident led to cordons being set up along parts of Connaught Road Central, causing temporary disruption in the busy commercial district. Firefighters said the blaze spread rapidly through the bamboo scaffolding that covered the building’s exterior, although the exact cause of ignition remains under investigation.



Officials Probe Rapid Spread Of Scaffolding Fire



Fire Services Department Deputy Divisional Commander Lo Shui-sang said investigators are focusing on why the scaffolding ignited and burned so quickly. “This is one of the key directions we are focusing on in our probe. When we first arrived at the scene, the scaffolding was already almost completely burnt through," he told RTHK.



By early evening, firefighters had brought the situation under control. No fatalities were reported, and the condition of the four hospitalised individuals was described as stable. Authorities are now examining whether the materials used in the scaffolding or ongoing maintenance work contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.



Police and fire officials are expected to release preliminary findings once the investigation concludes.