'3 Countries, 1 Mountain System': Nepal's Rabi Lamichhane Urges India, China To Join Hands On Climate Change |

Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) president Rabi Lamichhane has urged India and China to partner with Kathmandu in tackling the growing impact of climate change and establishing effective early warning mechanisms.

Addressing the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Lamichhane made the appeal a day after devastating flash floods struck several parts of Nepal. He said the disaster underscored the need for closer cooperation among the three Himalayan nations.

Describing India, China and Nepal as "three countries but one mountain system", the RSP chief stressed that natural disasters do not respect political boundaries.

"The water that took lives on Wednesday didn't stop to ask whose territory it was or whose people it was killing," he said.

Lamichhane warned that the Himalayan region is undergoing rapid changes, saying the pace of transformation is "faster than our institutions" and requires immediate collective action.

"Glaciers are receding. Lakes are forming where there was ice. The most urgent need is for Nepal, India and China to work together to mitigate climate change and build early warning systems."

He said governments must focus not only on reducing climate risks but also on preparing communities to cope with changes that are already underway.

"Since the climate has already changed, we have to come up with an adaptation plan. We may not be able to stop glaciers from melting, we may stop being surprised by it and give families in the valley those crucial 20 minutes when they decide if they need to leave."

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Lamichhane also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speaking with Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah following the disaster. He also acknowledged India's swift response, with relief material reaching Nepal on Wednesday night.

Describing the scale of the destruction caused by the flash floods, Lamichhane said multiple villages and hydropower facilities had been swept away.

"Homes are gone, bridges are gone. Families are waiting to hear about the missing relatives," he said.