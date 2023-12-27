28th U.S President Woodrow Wilson's Birth Anniversary: 10 Must-Know Facts About Wilson

Woodrow Wilson | FPJ

28th December is remembered as the birth anniversary of the 28th President of United States - Thomas Woodrow Wilson. He was born on December 28, 1856 in Staunton, Virginia, to parents of a predominantly Scottish heritage.

Since his father was a Presbyterian minister and his mother the daughter of a Presbyterian minister, Woodrow was raised in a pious and academic household. He spent a year at Davidson College in North Carolina and three at Princeton University where he received a baccalaureate degree in 1879.

Wilson won the presidential election of 1912

Wilson won the presidential election of 1912 when William Howard Taft and Theodore Roosevelt split the Republican vote. Upon taking office he set about instituting the reforms he had outlined in his book The New Freedom, including the changing of the tariff, the revising of the banking system, the checking of monopolies and fraudulent advertising, the prohibiting of unfair business practices, and the like.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Thomas Wilson Woodrow

1) Thomas Woodrow Wilson was present in Georgia when Union troops entered his town and his mother tended to wounded Confederate soldiers.

2) At the age of 13 years, Wilson and his father were at a procession in Augusta, and the future president stood next to General Lee at the event.

3) After a brief time at Davidson College, Wilson would up in New Jersey at Princeton, where he graduated 38th in his class of 167 students

4) After a brief law career, Wilson settled into an academic career that lasted until 1910. He was a professor at other schools, and then returned to Princeton, where he was named president in 1902

5) After his Princeton career, Wilson won election as New Jersey’s governor in 1910, and just two years later, he was in the White House.

6) Wilson won easily in the Electoral College against the divided William Howard Taft and Theodore Roosevelt factions, but his 42 percent popular vote total was the third-lowest winning tally in history.

7) In 1916, the President pushed for Louis Brandeis to be named to the high court against fierce opposition. In the end, Wilson prevailed.

8) The partially incapacitated Wilson remained in office until 1921. Eventually, the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967, allowed for constitutional measures to deal with temporary or permanent incapacity of the President in office.

9) In November 1923, shortly before his death, Wilson spoke to a national audience just before Armistice Day from his Washington, D.C. home. The next day, 20,000 people showed up at his house to hear a few more words from the former President.

10) The 28th President is in a sarcophagus at the Washington National Cathedral. William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy are interred at Arlington, Virginia.