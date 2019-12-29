2019in5words: Twitterati trolls US President Donald Trump as year ends

As the year comes to an end, Twitter has gone berserk to summarise the 2019 in five words with the hashtag #2019in5words, trending at the top on December 29.
The netizens have creatively used the hashtag topoke fun at various leaders and US President Donald Trump's impeachment was seen to be at the centre of it.
One Twitter user posted the picture of the Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg whose speech at the 74th session United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) started surfaced on the internet and Trump tried to mock her speech, calling the 16-year-old "a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."
Trump was also targeted for his controversial call to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelinsky where he allegedly used his power to presssurize the latter to investigate his political rival for 2020 presidential elections Joe Biden. Trump recently wroteTwitter to reiterate that his call with Zelenskiy was “perfect” with “no pressure."
On December 27, the US President retweeted, which was later deleted, a post that named an alleged whistleblower whose complaint led to the congressional inquiry hat resulted in his impeachment. A move that possibly violates the federal protection laws, Trump revealed the whistleblower's name by tweeting it into which reached out to 68 million followers.
He also drew controversy after a contentious White House meeting when Trump had tweeted a photograph of the meeting with caption ‘Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!’ The picture shows House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing and pointing finger at him.
Later, Pelosi, who had ordered impeachment probe into US President Donald Trump, changed her Twitter cover photo which Trump had tweeted calling it Pelosi’s meltdown.
