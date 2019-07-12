16 killed as heavy rains lash Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 16 people were killed in floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal on Friday, home ministry officials said here. Three people died after their house got buried in a landslide in Kathmandu's Mulpani area.

Floods and incessant rains also claimed three lives each in Khotang and Bhojpur districts, two in Kavre district, one each in Lalitpur, Sindhuli, Ramechhap, Parsa and Makawanpur districts, the officials said. As many as 13 people were also injured in rain-related incidents in several parts of the country, they said.

Heavy monsoon rains for the past few days have left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways. Rain-fed rivers have also started to erode embankments putting nearby settlements at high risk of flooding.