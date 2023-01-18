16 including 2 children, Ukrainian minister die in helicopter crash near kindergarten outside Kyiv; visuals surface |

Kyiv: In a horrifying incident that was reported on Wednesday, 16 people, including two children and a Ukranian Minister died in an unfortunate helicopter crash. The crash was reported near a kindergarten outside Kyiv city.

Two children dead, 10 more injured in crash

Two children were among the dead and 10 more were being treated in hospital. A total of 22 people including 10 children were taken to hospital for treatment, as per reports.

Ukraine's Interior Minister, Denis Monastyrsky, was with eight others in the helicopter that crashed. His first deputy minister and the state secretary also died, officials said, when the helicopter came down in the suburb of Brovary.

Helicopter hit kindergarten and crashed on residential building

Wreckage from the helicopter lay outside a burning building. A fire broke out close to the kindergarten and children and staff were moved from the building.

It was dark and foggy at the time of the crash and initial reports suggest the helicopter hit the kindergarten before crashing close to a residential building.

Ministry of Internal Affairs shared possible reasons of crash

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine named equipment malfunction, violation of security rules and sabotage among the possible causes of the helicopter crash in Brovary. National police chief Ihor Klymenko said that the helicopter belonged to Ukraine's state emergency service.

