14 die as rain, snowfall wreak havoc in Balochistan

Islamabad: Heavy snowfall and incessant rain have left at least 14 people, including women and children, dead and over a dozen injured in several parts of Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province, a media report said on Monday.

The inclement weather has affected road and air traffic and disconnected Balochistan with rest of the world.

Continuous snowfall in the provincial capital Quetta has led to the collapse of a large number of mud houses, claiming lives in the border towns of Chaman, Barshor and Bostan area of Pishin district.

Six people, including three women and as many children, died and two others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Shahabzai area of Zhob district due to heavy snowfall, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In Killi Luqman area near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, five members of a family, including women and children, died and six others were injured when the roof of their mud house collapsed during an engagement ceremony late on Sunday.