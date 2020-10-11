YouTube Fanfest: Now streaming...from your living room!

Among the other stars on the tab today include Technical Guruji, Flying Beast, Niharicka Singh who is always the one to take up women's issues on her YouTube channel, Karriku — a fun channel for, by and of the quintessential Malayalis. Expect some tongue twisting moments. There’s also comedy shows from Amit Bhandana, YouNick and Indrani Biswas and the duo from Jordindian who comprise two close friends, Vineeth Kumar and Naser Al Azzeh. The name “Jordindian” has association with their respective ethnic backgrounds; Naser is from Jordan and Vineeth from South India, hence Jordindian. The duo is glad to be a part of Fanfest.

Speaking on their lively content Vineeth states, “The objective was simple, to create high quality sketch content that is relatable, humorous and family-friendly. We also bring on fun music videos that are a culmination of everything Jordindian” On that note you must watch their hilarious video Locked up in the Lockdown.

Don’t miss out on other top notch acts like Alex Wassabi, Matt Steffanina, Mike Chen, among many others, that cater to beauty, cuisine, technology, grooming and lots more.

The show will be live streamed on YouTube’s Fanfest official YouTube Channel today at 2.30 pm.

'From the Island' music festival

Titled ‘From The Island’ has got you holed up for the next three months. The online music festival brings together 12 independent acts based out of Mumbai performing on 12 Sundays, streamed straight to your living room. The festival has been organised by musicians Jehangir Jehangir and Clayton Hogermeer who wanted to do something for the artist’s community. “The lockdown has created a setback for many performers, so we wanted to do something for the artists to get on track and give them an opportunity to go back into the music ,” states Jehangir Jehangir of Island City Studios.