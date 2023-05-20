World Goth Day: Four authors talk about their favourite Gothic books and writers

Kritika Kapoor, author of Batshit

“When I was a teenager, Daphne du Maurier's Rebecca had this inexplicable hold over me. It was my initiation into Gothic literature without even realising it. I had thought I was reading a romance novel, and boy, was I wrong. It just kept getting darker, with stunning world-building, tension and twists. I was obsessed with everyone in it - the narrator, her emotionally unavailable love interest Maxim, his ever-looming ex-wife Rebecca, the haunting setting of Manderley. But it's only when I revisited the book a few years ago that I realised how the plot is even creepier and more bonkers in retrospect. Shirley Jackson's The Haunting Of Hill House is among my favourite horror novels - one I keep re-reading and it always gives me chills. It's among the best in the 'haunted house' genre. I love how the house works as a metaphor on multiple levels, and there's so much to unpack beyond the physical horrors of it. The book is also a psychological thriller with an unreliable protagonist, and while the larger part of the fear is atmospheric, there are moments when you're so spooked out you can feel your stomach drop.”

Girish Dutt Shukla, author of Cold Blooded Love

“Choosing a favourite Gothic fiction book is no easy task. But if I had to pick one, it would be ‘Rebecca’ by Daphne du Maurier. The timeless classic is a haunting tale of love, secrets, and the power of the past. The nameless narrator's journey into the world of Manderley, the grand estate shrouded in mystery, is a mesmerizing exploration of obsession and identity. Her exquisite prose brings every scene to life, from the haunting beauty of the landscape to the psychological depths of the characters. The novel's atmospheric tension and unexpected twists make it an unforgettable and deeply satisfying Gothic read.

Daphne du Maurier’s ability to weave a web of intrigue and suspense is truly remarkable. Her works, including ‘Rebecca,’ ‘Jamaica Inn,’ and ‘My Cousin Rachel,’ are imbued with an eerie atmosphere and a sense of impending doom. Maurier's knack for creating complex and enigmatic characters, along with her masterful use of descriptive language, allows readers to be fully immersed in her dark and haunting worlds. Each page is infused with a sense of unease, making her stories utterly captivating and impossible to put down. Her contribution to Gothic fiction is truly outstanding.”

Madhur Gupta, author of Courting Hindustan: The Consuming Passions of Iconic Women Performers of India

“The Picture of Dorian Gray has been my favourite in the genre not only because of the underlying gothic theme but also the elegance and exquisite stances the author takes. Oscar Wilde's fascination with the portrait seems almost dream-like and very close to the soft retellings I prefer. The nuances which exist in the book are another takeaway for me as to how beautiful writing can romanticize even the darkest themes like selling one's soul!”

Saumyaa Vohra, author of One Night Only

“The Shining by Stephen King... It taps into so much of what gothic horror is supposed to be; and it creates an inimitable mood that lays the perfect foundation for the slow burn. And the payoff is extraordinary. King is a master of mood. Gothic horror is easier over film, but his book (the ones that are Gothic horror) conjure up an atmosphere that is cinematically chilling in a way most in the genre novels strive to be (and often can't). He plays into the tropes of the general without ever crossing over into formulaic, and that's what makes him refreshing in my opinion.”

