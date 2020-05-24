Words of wisdom: 'Being spiritual is not being stupid'

What, according to you, are the positive takeaways from the lockdown?

Try to look at the bigger picture and you might find beauty in the bigger picture. The positive takeaways from the lockdown are at two levels:

Benefits to the environment: The lockdown is doing wonders for the atmosphere. It is not surprising that the slowdown is registering a positive environmental impact; the air quality index has miraculously improved all over the world, all over this country. The air is far cleaner; the songs of the birds are now livelier and louder. Far more stars are now visible in the night sky. Our friends from the wild, like deers and gazelles, are found roaming on the streets. Nature is taking a breath when the rest of us are holding ours, and the result is glorious to see.

Personal Benefits/Spiritual Benefits:People are getting time for solitude and reflection. They can engage in self-observation. They have a great opportunity to let this isolation not be merely physical, and allow the mind to move into solitude. People are lucky that for a few months they will not be pestered with their colleagues, bosses, neighbors and relatives.

These weeks or months will not come again. This is surely a once in a lifetime opportunity. There have not been many generations who have had this opportunity where they have been forcibly given periods of isolation. This isolation is something that the fools will resent and reject, but this isolation is something that the wise men will all celebrate. They will take it as a blessing. So it’s not as if the existence is sending us all the vile things and signals. That which we are taking as a catastrophe has another face as well and that face might not be very ugly.

You have come up with few online programmes. What are they, who all can benefit from them?

Reading scriptures on a regular basis is most central to spiritual growth. Ancient spiritual texts like the Upanishads and Gita are more relevant today than they were ever before. To spend a lifetime without the words of the saints, is to lose a lifetime. Today, if mankind seems to be nearing a catastrophe it is because man’s mind has gone astray; and unless this mind is centred and put to rest, no form of violence can be stopped. Our online courses are designed with this objective only.

These courses help the participants develop deep clarity about their roles and responsibilities towards themselves, their family and society. They are a great inspiration to many helping them see the bigger picture in their lives at a macro level and prepare them to face any kind of challenges, be it in professional or their personal lives.

Courses such as ‘Jeevan Jigyasa’ and ‘Unleashing Greatness’ are designed and launched by the organisation with a focus to provide counselling on issues such as relationships, marriage, loneliness, lust, fear, depression, decision making, career-planning, and so on. Another course named ‘Shastra Kaumudi’ teaches ancient wisdom from the Upanishads and Gitas in very simple and relatable ways. As I said earlier, any initiative that we take has but one objective: provide rest to the restless mind.

What inspired you to give up a successful career and embark on the path of a spiritual teacher?

Every person, every individual does what he deems to be of importance; and I could begin to see with some clarity that though all the tasks that are commonly performed in the worldly economic domain have a certain importance yet as we stand as our condition is in the current state of the world, there is something far more important that needs to be taken up as work.

I found teaching and learning far more important than anything else that one can do as a person, or as a professional, or as an engineer, or as a manager. This is tremendously more important – not only for me, but for everybody, for the world. So it was a very natural decision, obvious, gradual, and irreversible.

You see, one takes higher education and we often say that the purpose of education is to liberate, is to set the individual free. So it is natural that if one is receiving education from institutes of repute, institutes of quality, then that education should enable the individual to chart an even freer path. Education cannot become something that limits, something that sends people only in predetermined directions.

So I had my calling, I had the guidance of the Heart and all that my formal education could give me was used in service of that which was calling, that which was important. That’s what happened.

What message would you like to give our readers that would help them during this lockdown period?

It’s now time to beg for the company of the greats. Unfortunately, they might not be physically available to you. Go to their words, read their books, watch their videos, the internet is there, the books are there. It’s time to make up for a lot of lost opportunity. Maybe you’re forty right now; it’s time to read stuff what should ideally have been read when you were sixteen. Never mind, it’s never too late. Go to the Upanishads, go to a Rumi, go to a Hafiz, go to Acharya Shankar, go to the Dhammapada, or go to Kabir Sahib; and volunteers at my organization are working round the clock during the lockdown to make these saints and scriptures available to one and all. It’s been a crime to have ignored them for so long. Now is the time to compensate.