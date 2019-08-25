Will John Abraham give Akshay Kumar a run for his money?

There was a time when the Bombay Scottish, Jai Hind and MET Bandra alumnus, the topmost model of India before he ventured into films, John Abraham’s ‘jism’ was his most prized Bollywood asset.

His earlier films following the erotic thriller (Jism), essentially had the staple bare bodied, muscle display to whet the appetite of his huge, largely female fan following.

Dhoom, Zinda, New York, Force and Race 2 gave a fillip to his action star persona while Garam Masala, Taxi no 9211, Dostana, Housefull 2, Dishoom added ‘playful and fun loving’ to his star charisma.

But there was always a question mark regarding his acting talents and solo draw. He was terrific in action roles even going so far as to do most of the stunts himself — a la Akshay Kumar.