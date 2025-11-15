Why Spinel Is The Next Big Thing In Jewellery—And Everyone Wants It

All that glitters is certainly not gold. But all that is radiantly red is not a ruby either. A line of luminous crystals, emitting vivid colours and dazzling like a prized precious stone is catching jewellery designers’ fancy to craft out some amazing pieces for your jewellery box. Spinel is the latest medium for creating intricate patterns and interesting motifs for the die-hard connoisseurs.

Call it high fashion or old-world allure, spinel saga is twisting, bending and turning the wires and beads to weld an attractive collection of sparkling gems.

Spinel mania

When quizzed about the undying rage of scintillating spinel, reputed jewellery designer Pallavi Foley reasons that “spinel is causing such a craze as a fashion statement solely because of its remarkable aesthetics, extraordinary palette range, matchless brilliance, unfading durability and increasing affordability compared to more famous gemstones that it can rival with.”

From artisans of handcrafted jewellery to the makers of leading fashion brands, all are agog with excitement to explore deeper and know more about the ‘gleaming wonder’ spinel. Designer Archana Aggarwal of Timeless Jewellery label thinks that “spinel’s rise in popularity stems from its rare combination of brightness, endurance, vibrant hues and accessible price points vis-à-vis rubies or sapphires.”

Celebrities and designers are embracing spinel’s eternal charm, which remains unique and somewhat ‘still undiscovered’ in comparison to those traditional shimmery gems. “For instance, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s spinel engagement ring ahead of her royal wedding triggered a global appeal as well as piqued everybody’s curiosity, proving that it’s a fresh alternative for clients seeking exclusivity,” chips in Aggarwal.

Everlasting aura

For the unversed, spinel is special as a hard and stable gemstone, scoring an 8 on the Mohs’ scale, and forms in perfect octahedrons with exceptional lustre and fire, often compared to ruby and sapphire.

“Spinel boasts an 8/10 hardness on the measuring scale, making it long-lasting for daily wear and ideal for carving out rings or bracelets. Like diamonds, spinel exhibits single refraction of light, resulting in a captivating glow that adds to its magnetism. Its natural formation often yields flawless crystals, reducing the need for treatments. Historically, spinel was mistaken for rubies. For example, the Black Prince’s Ruby in the British Crown Jewels is actually a big red spinel, adding to its mystique,” Aggarwal finely elaborates on its features.

Rainbow rage

Spinel’s colour spectrum grabs eyeballs from a distance. Resplendent reds, loud cobalt blues, gaudy hot pinks and stunning oranges are particularly drawing attention. “This apart, the gemstone comes in a wide array of uncommon shades like purples, lavenders, grey, green and black,” reminds Foley.

Spinel’s shade card captivates the eye like no other. From pigeon blood reds to shocking pinks, from highlighting blues to magical magentas, spinel's palette is both diverse and breath-taking.

Gorgeous reds are often compared to rubies, while garish pinks like Jedi spinel and electric blues rival sapphires.

“Other top picks include neon varieties like magenta and cobalt blue spinels, which are particularly sought after for their intensity. Mahenge spinel from Tanzania, with its fluorescent pink pigment, has over time become a designer favourite for statement pieces that truly stand out,” reveals Aggarwal.

Jewellery craftswoman Kanchan Shah of Khwaab — Make It Real brand vouches for spinel’s exquisiteness. “Its radiance is unsurpassable. It is the understated crown of luxury after all,” she claims.

Glassy gloss

A spectacular spread of jewellery pieces can be crafted out of the translucent spinel, which is in great demand. Spinel is hugely lapped up as statement specimens like “engagement rings and bold cocktail rings besides colourful necklaces and delicate earrings,” informs Foley.

Spinel is stealing the spotlight in the contemporary realm of jewellery designs. From minimalist solitaire rings to asymmetrical earrings and bold cocktail rings, spinel’s versatility shines through all the way.

“Brides are wooed by the flattering rose-cut spinel pendants and diamond-accented three-stone rings. The Art Deco (decorative art style of the 1920s and 1930s) revival also rekindled general interest in pear-cut spinel pieces. In the meantime, custom engagement rings featuring peach or lavender spinels are gaining much momentum. This, in turn, offers a novel substitute to conventional diamond solitaires,” explains Aggarwal.

Stars’ spinel fetish

Amid the galaxy of celebrities, many have shown their fondness for spinel jewellery and they flaunt it with inimitable grace. “Zendaya (renowned American actress-singer) has been seen wearing a Bulgari Serpenti Spinel Embrace necklace. I’m sure the list is longer and probably limitless,” wraps up Foley.