What’s Your WhatsApp Personality Type? Find Out Which One You Are

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp has become the hub of global communication. With everyone participating in various WhatsApp groups, it’s fascinating to observe the diverse interactions taking place within them. Personally intrigued by these dynamics, I’ve been closely observing behaviours across different WhatsApp groups. This has led me to categorise users based on their distinctive personality types. I’m sure everyone is familiar with the Good Morningers, the Forwards Father and the Memes’ahib. So let me delve into some of the outlier categories:

WhatsApp warriors: These individuals are always armed with opinions on any topic. WhatsApp Warriors eagerly seek opportunities to passionately express their viewpoints. They fearlessly engage in debates, ready to counter anyone who presents contradictory ideas.

Silent observers: The classic observers, akin to flies on the wall. These members quietly read, watch, and enjoy the group’s banter, memes, and jokes. They maintain a neutral stance, rarely commenting or taking sides, reserving their keyboard for birthday wishes and celebratory messages.

The emoji gang: Short on words but long on reactions, this gang prefers communicating through emojis. They effortlessly convey their sentiments with a thumbs-up, a heart, or a laughter emoji, sparing themselves the effort of typing out responses.

Narad Muni: These mischievous characters enjoy provoking reactions from others. They artfully post comments designed to spark debates or draw members into heated discussions. Narad Muni’s, however, slyly retreat from the ensuing chaos, enjoying the drama they’ve ignited.

Nostalgia curators: These individuals are the encyclopaedia of memorable anecdotes within the group. They are the last word when it comes to checking on any chronology about what or when of any event (be anything that happened at the school picnic or college gathering or the behind the scenes of any affair) which happened down the group member’s memory lane. They specialise at posting throwback snaps.

Kumbhakarna: Like dormant spirits, Kumbhakarnas have been added to the group for reasons unknown. Their contribution to discussions is nearly non-existent, as they remain perpetually inactive. While they persist in the group, their silence speaks volumes.

Hip-shooters: Operating on a whim, hip-shooters jump into conversations without fully grasping their context. Without scrolling to catch up, they offer spontaneous remarks that may or may not align with the ongoing discourse.

Ideologues: They are the guardians of their own beliefs, firmly committed to their convictions. A few go a step further as they wield their worldly knowledge from the WhatsApp University to fervently defend their stance. They are commonly labelled as Bhakts. They rally the like minded within the group to form a troll army. Taking a dig at their views can invoke a retaliation akin to being hit by a ton of bricks.

Free spirited thinkers: These are the ones who engage to understand any new perspective, reflect and then share their world view. Even on a WhatsApp group, they like to call a spade a spade. They won’t hold it against anyone, if you disagree or even troll.

Voice messengers: A growing tribe, Voice Messengers are always on the go. Rather than typing out messages, they opt for voice recordings to share their thoughts. Their busy schedules find an ally in this efficient mode of communication.

You have probably recognised types from these categories within your own WhatsApp groups. If you delve deeper, interestingly you will observe that a few, like chameleons, might exhibit different personality types in different groups. On a light-hearted note, which category do you belong to?

Let’s raise a digital toast to the diverse types that make WhatsApp groups an entertaining digital microcosm.

(Salil Datar is a banking and finance professional who enjoys blogging. You can read his blogs on Salil's blog - Musings of a 50 something)

