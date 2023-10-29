What Is LED Light Therapy, and What Are Its Benefits And Risks?

LED (light-emitting diode) therapy treats various skin conditions and concerns. It comes in different types, including red light and blue light, which are sometimes used in combination. LED light therapy is a non-invasive treatment that enters the skin’s layers to improve the skin. Skin specialists often use LED light therapy together with other treatments, such as creams, ointments and facials, to give you the best results.

LED light therapy helps treat a variety of skin concerns and conditions, including:

Eczema

Hair loss

Mild to moderate acne

Psoriasis

Rough, scaly, precancerous spots on the skin (actinic keratosis)

Rosacea

Sun damage

Wounds

Wrinkles

In some cases, it may treat small and superficial basal cell carcinoma (BCC)

LED light therapy uses various wavelengths that correspond to different visible colours. Each colour penetrates the skin at different depths.

Blue light affects the uppermost layer of your skin, yellow light penetrates deeper, red light travels further into your skin, and near-infrared light penetrates deepest.

Red LED light therapy may reduce inflammation and stimulate the production of collagen. Blue LED light therapy may destroy acne-causing bacteria.

Duration

To see significant benefits, you typically may need a treatment each week for about a month. Then you might need maintenance treatments every month or every few months.

LED light therapy isn’t appropriate for everyone, including people who take certain medications that increase their sensitivity to sunlight, such as isotretinoin and lithium. Have a history of certain conditions, including skin cancer and inherited eye diseases.

What happens during the therapy

After putting on your goggles, lie on your back as your healthcare provider places the LED light therapy device above your face. Lie still during the entire treatment as the device works. The treatment usually lasts about 20 minutes.

The risks

LED light therapy is a non-invasive, painless treatment. During treatment, you might feel some warmth but no discomfort. LED light therapy is a safe, relatively risk-free treatment. If you’re thinking about buying an at-home mask or device, be sure it’s marked “FDA cleared” or “FDA approved.” Also, wear eye protection, such as sunglasses or goggles, and carefully follow instructions to confirm you’re using the device correctly.

It’s rare to experience side effects from LED light therapy. If side effects do occur, they may include: Increased inflammation, rash, redness, and/or pain.

Point to consider

Before opting for LED light therapy or buying an at-home device, consider consulting a dermatologist. This way, you can receive the correct diagnosis and treatment for your skin issue. What looks like ageing, blemished skin, for example, may really be skin cancer. LED light therapy isn’t appropriate for everyone, and experts don’t know much about its long-term effects

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)

