7 tips to prevent hair fall during monsoon

Anna Bizon

Monsoon is here and so is the season for numerous hair problems. From frizz to fall, the change in weather and increase in humidity brings with it a hair-related crisis of sorts. Hair fall during monsoon may also be caused by hormonal changes triggered by high temperatures and sun exposure during summer. Dust, sweat and oil may also accumulate on the scalp along with haircare products leading to residue build-up that leads to more hair fall. At times, increased humidity can also dry the scalp leaving the follicles weak and deprived of nutrients. Here are important tips to avoid hair fall in during the rainy season:

Keep your hair dry: The air holds a high amount of moisture during the rainy season. It is important to air dry your hair properly after every wash. Avoid blow drying. If you get drenched in the rain, dry them completely or shampoo them if feasible. Use a soft cotton or microfibre towel to absorb excess water from your hair. Don’t jerk off your hair as it increases hair fall.

Keep your scalp clean: Increased humidity in the weather excretes more sweat from our body including the scalp. Along with dust and pollution, sweat leads to a grubby scalp that escalates hair fall. Use a mild shampoo and wash your hair two-three times a week. You can wash your hair daily if you have short hair or sweat more.

Eat healthy: Avoid oily food. Add a protein-rich diet to your daily menu for healthy hair and scalp. Eggs, pulses, sprouts, nuts, tofu, and other protein-loaded meals will add a spark to your hair follicles.

Pre-shampoo treatment: Having a hot oil massage before washing your scalp is a centuries-old remedy to keep hair problems at bay. Hot oil massage pre-conditions your hair follicles and allows the scalp to absorb nutrients from your hair oil. Use a plant-based cold-pressed oil for best results.

Check dandruff and lice: The human scalp is prone to dandruff and head lice during monsoon. Polluted rainwater and humidity can cause fungal infection, leading to increased hair fall in men and women. Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your hair oil or shampoo to keep your scalp infection-free.

Proper hygiene: Hygiene is not optional, it is obligatory. Keep your hair accessories clean to avoid scalp infections and don’t share them with anyone. Clean your comb frequently. Use a washed and sun-dried towel to maintain scalp health during monsoon.

Deep conditioning: Another tip to prevent hair fall is to deep condition the hair after every wash to make them smooth and tangle-free. As the frizz increases during rain, hair fall also escalates. Take some conditioner on your palm and apply it to your hair length. Dip a soft towel in lukewarm water and squeeze it. Wrap the hot towel on your hair and let the conditioner penetrate deep inside the hair shaft. This trick will make your hair strong, smooth, and silky.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)