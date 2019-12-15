Web Review: The Irishman - A Henchman’s sage

Films like ‘The Godfather’, ‘Casino’, ‘Traffic’, and other Mafia inclined films have impacted most of us. These films comprise an outstanding concoction of an intelligent and well-researched script, clubbed with some astounding directorial skills.

It is interesting to learn that in spite of these films falling into the dark category, there are certain dialogues and underlining facts that have been borrowed from reality to make fiction even more beautiful. Recently Netflix has been streaming ‘The Irishmen’.

A noteworthy film, it circumvents around the rise of America in the post World War scenario. The Martin Scorsese film has got together the cast of ‘The Casino’ after a yawning gap of 25 years. The cast includes Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and Domenick Lombardozzi. The film has been inspired by Charles Brandt’s book, ‘I heard you paint houses’.

Plotter’s note

We have often heard corruption kills; but the fact is corruption fosters inevitable growth in the most unforeseen directions. The scene opens at a Philadelphia based old-age home, where Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a World War II veterinarian walks us back in time taking us through the story of his life.

The interesting tale comes alive with the sheer intricacies of pride and regret. Frank Sheeran starts by describing his friendship with Russel Buffalino (Joe Pesci).

It is through him they meet the most promising union leader America’s ever had, Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Jimmy Hoffa is the founder of the ‘Teamtsters’, America’s most prominent non-political union that often braves complications from (the then), POTUS John Kennedy and also his ever-growing competition who Jimmy Hoffa dismissively addresses as ‘The Little Guy’ (Dominick Lombardozzi).

Robert Buffalino’s friendship is indeed valuable to Frank Sheeran. The friendship gets that cash rolling for Frank’s ever-growing family. Also working with Jimmy Hoffa, earns him a name and position, which aids at catalysing Frank’s monetary growth as he takes a plunge into the world of crime.

The rivalries between Jimmy Hoffa and ‘The Little Guy’ ensure destruction in lieu of a power struggle between the two men. Frank also dirties his hand in the Cuban invasion and numerous drug cartels. The tale gets even more exciting as time lapses.

Key moments

The film was very well received at a select cinematic opening in the USA. Even though the film is slightly longer, and goes slightly over the three-hour limit, there is not a moment where one will want to blink out of boredom.

The impeccable passing of decades has the backing of accurate detail and high flung production value. Even the vignettes incorporated in each frame are telling of a certain passing era. This is also to credit the post production team on some flawless editing.

The fictitious elements blend effortlessly well with reality, giving rise to another heightened mafia saga. Robert De Niro’s make up is convincing, but what’s more is the kind of energy he has invested in the film for a person his age.

Overall, this Netflix original is a must-watch rated on a liberal high note.