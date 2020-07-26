Vijay Shanker: Cooking is not easy as it is an art form that requires concentration

Due to the current lockdown scenario, those of you who are unable to maintain a strict diet regime, due to the unavailability of all fruits and vegetables, it is advisable to consume whatever is available provided it suits your taste and doesn't go against your diet. Every vegetable or fruit has its own quality and can be consumed by everybody but if you do not like the taste or odour of the particular fruit or vegetable, you may not consume the same.

According to the popular proverb "A healthy mind in a healthy body" signifies that if you take healthy food you will be happy and that could also improve your concentration and be successful in life. When I was a young boy I used to accompany my mother to the vegetable market, and observe as to how she would cleverly choose tender and fresh vegetables.

In order to make a tasty recipe it is important to have fresh and tender vegetables at your disposal and it is also important as to how you cut the vegetables in small pieces so that cooks faster and consume less gas. I used to watch my mummy cooking different recipes which were tasty and delicious. Cooking is not easy as it is an art form that requires concentration and you need to be careful and cautious, as you are dealing with fire and also while cutting vegetables you are likely to hurt yourself.

Well I was quite selective as far as eating particular vegetables are concerned but the doctor told me that I should eat all the vegetables that included bitter gourd (karela) which is very good for people suffering from digestive ailments. Gujaratis tend to mix a little bit of jaggery while cooking bitter gourd in order to reduce its bitterness.