Ugly Beauty: Get creative with this new makeup trend

If you thought acing your contour and cutting your crease was all it took to ace makeup, think again – around the world, makeup mavens are embracing their makeup palette and their arsenal of brushes and sponges with new gusto amidst the lockdown. Unlike past makeup trends that accentuated strengths and minimised weaknesses and blemishes (keeping in mind conventional definitions of wholesome attractiveness), this new interpretation of beauty is bolder and more unapologetic. In many ways, modern makeup lovers are moving away from using their tools and skill to conform and as a medium of self-expression. And, as with all things 21st century, this format of makeup has earned itself a social media moniker – Ugly Beauty.

Redefining beauty

Writer and beauty editor, Alle Connell explains, “Ugly beauty is about using makeup to express your creativity and artistry, rather than trying to adhere to exclusionary standards of attractiveness. People are waking up to the reality that there are many ways to be beautiful. When I was a child, I truly thought that you had to look like a model or an actor to be considered pretty, because that was the only message I got from the culture around me. Social media and digital-first style sites have changed the game. Today, you can open your social media platforms and see countless people across the world taking amazing photos of themselves, showcasing their creativity and skills. The sense of community, across borders, is inspiring.”