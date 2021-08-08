The Hungry Happy Hippy: The great burger revival... from limited edition Louis Burgers to mass produced ones

Burgers everywhere have slowly moved from middling fast food looked down upon by critics to a more gourmet profile. Buns have to be soft, often multi-grain, and can be all kinds of colours, from the regular brown to red and even black! What goes between them has vastly changed too. Apart from the standard, cheese, chicken, paneer, potato and buff, there are now much more exotic options such as pulled pork, guacamole, jackfruit, etc. There are Asian or Japanese burgers, South American ones, and others with such a mixed DNA that even a genealogist would be hard put to figure their antecedents! But, on the whole, the rise and rise of unique burgers has been a positive trend.

Places such as Woodside Inn from Colaba, with branches in Bandra and Andheri, started an annual beer and burger festival. They took a classic combo and cleverly upscaled it (and their revenues) by combining craft beers and gourmet burgers.

Even a brand such as deGustibus, the company behind Indigo and the Indigo Deli chain, started its Indigo Burger Project in 2018. This QSR initiative offered specialty burgers at affordable prices. I loved them and complimented the business savvy Anurag Katriar, who heads deGustibus and is president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), on their taste and value proposition. He was proud and clearly ahead of the curve. Since the onset of the pandemic, many other food industry biggies have also found their salvation in burgers flipped from cloud kitchens.