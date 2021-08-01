The Hungry Happy Hippy: Time to take a look at the close relationships this Friendship Day

Friends, they say, are the family you choose. These are the relationships that are often the most authentic and the most enduring. With family, you may have to have some filters, some pretence. But with true friends, the conversations flow naturally, without any barriers by what ought to be.

Of course, this is all true of friendship in its deepest, truest sense. But there are all types of friendships these days. I’m sure you will find man of them resonating with your own experience. Here’s a quick list of the five most common varieties in today’s times, for your ready reference...

Childhood buddies

These are people who we’ve grown up with. From a time when we’d casually drop by each other’s place, spend all our free time and vacations with, and still have conversation left over for hours of chat on the landline. They know all the crazy stories from our wonder years and remember them in graphic detail. But in most cases, such friends are dispersed all over the globe, have moved on from the common apartment building or playground at which you first got acquainted. When you do meet, the talk is all about ‘Do you remember...?’ or ‘Those were the days...’. You may exchange quick notes on the person’s achievements, parents, spouse, kids, pets, etc. But soon it will be back to reminiscences in loop.