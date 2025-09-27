The Addictive Mind: Why We Keep Coming Back

When we think of addiction, images of alcohol, nicotine, or narcotics usually spring to mind. But ‘addictive behaviour’ is much more pervasive, subtle, and socially acceptable than we realise. It doesn’t always come in the form of a chemical substance. It can look like the endless scroll on social media, compulsive shopping, the irresistible pull of gaming, or even the need to check emails at midnight.

At its core, addictive behaviour is about repetition that slips out of our conscious control. It starts innocently. One drink to relax, one purchase to reward ourselves, one swipe for distraction. But soon, the act is no longer about the original pleasure; it becomes about the relief of not doing it. That shift from choice to compulsion is the quiet hallmark of addiction in any form.

What’s striking is that addictive behaviour thrives on the same neural circuitry, whether we’re talking about drugs or dopamine spikes from likes on Instagram. The brain doesn’t discriminate between a slot machine and a sugary snack; it just rewards patterns that promise quick gratification. Over time, the brain’s ‘wanting’ system becomes hyperactive, while the ‘liking’ part dulls. We end up chasing a high that feels increasingly hollow.

Modern life makes this worse. We live in an economy engineered to keep us hooked, algorithms that track our pauses, supermarkets designed to trigger impulse buys, entertainment that auto-plays. Addiction is no longer just a personal weakness; it is often a profitable business model.

But here’s the paradox: not all addictive behaviour is destructive. Marathon runners describe a ‘runner’s high’ that keeps them lacing up. Entrepreneurs often show obsessive focus. Artists, too, speak of losing themselves for hours in their craft. When channelled well, the same tendency that keeps one person glued to a casino can keep another committed to a lifelong passion.

The challenge, then, is to learn the difference between habits that enrich us and those that drain us. A useful litmus test is this: does the behaviour expand your world or shrink it? If your relationships, health, or sense of self are narrowing, you may be in the grip of a destructive loop. If they’re expanding through learning, creativity, or connection the same circuitry can fuel growth.

Ultimately, addictive behaviour is not a fringe human flaw; it is a spectrum of tendencies we all share. The task is not to eliminate it but to recognise it, redirect it, and reclaim our agency. After all, what makes us most vulnerable to compulsions is also what makes us capable of devotion.

Small steps to tackle addictive behaviour

Notice the trigger: Identify when and why the urge strikes—stress, boredom, loneliness.

Pause before acting: Even a five-minute delay can weaken the compulsion.

Swap the reward: Replace the behaviour with a healthier alternative—walk, call a friend, stretch

Set limits: Use boundaries, timers, budgets, app blockers, to regain control.

Seek support: Talk to someone you trust; external accountability helps.

Be kind to yourself: Slips are part of the process; the goal is progress, not perfection.