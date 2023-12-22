Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period December 23 To January 5 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

Three of Wands: Coming back home, travel, enterprise, commerce, positivity

The New Year starts on an optimistic note. New creative projects, overseas travel and trade, journeys beckon. You or someone close to you may be returning home. Use this positivity to see your dreams through. Your energies are in alignment with the universe. It’s almost like you stand looking at the horizons for newer things to unravel.

Taurus

Page of Wands: Growth and change are on the anvil

You want to try something different and move ahead from your current situation. New contracts beckon. Slowly, but surely you take baby steps towards change. It’s a good period to put new ideas into being. Be creative. If you are single and happy to mingle then go for it. The period for procrastination is over.

Gemini

Six of Wands: Success, rewards, and recognition

Can you taste your victory? You have done it; completed what you set out to do with panache and confidence. The world will applaud you for a job well done. Bask in the glory of your success, recognising the hard work and determination that you put in.

Cancer

The Fool: Beginners luck, leap of faith, be childlike, free, innocent

Start the New Year with complete faith that the universe will weave its magic and bring new opportunities and new horizons to us. All you need to do is believe. Be open to new ideas and experiences. Be like a child, innocent, and carefree. New beginnings may beckon. Do not be foolhardy or foolish but be open and trust your instincts.

Leo

The Sun: Good fortune, joy and happiness. Kids shine bright and fill your life with light

A beautiful start to the year when you or someone close to you will be in the limelight and get a lot of applause and recognition for work done well. It’s a period of joy, prosperity, and genuine warmth and happiness. There is light all around. A super card for kids. They bring happiness. You exude vitality and confidence. A great card for those who want to conceive too.

Virgo

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment

What a lovely period to give and receive love. Christmas blessings. Surround yourself with people and hobbies that make you happy. Happiness and contentment should be your focus. Take a moment to feel and do exactly what you need and crave. Good news, new beginnings, and blessings could be around the corner. Honour and cherish what you have.

Libra

Six of Cups: Home, family, love, children, and grandchildren

The year starts on a nostalgic note, of how far we have come, celebrating kids and grand kids, parents and grandparents. A lovely time when home and heart beckon – bedtime stories, family dinners, and family vacations. Treasure all your memories. You start the year with a heart full of love and gratitude for what and who you have.

Scorpio

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, ideas to make money, wealth creation, and abundance

This period will open new doors. New ideas and opportunities are brewing. They could still be in the nascent stages but the process has begun. There is a feeling of hope that stability and security are coming your way. Confidence is high. Work on your ideas with thoroughness. Make detailed plans and execute them well. Hard work and meticulousness are key. A good period for students. Learn new skills.

Sagittarius

Lovers: Love is in the air, partnerships, friendships, choices

Romantic or otherwise, all relationships are important and will thrive during this period. You will feel the love. There will be a feeling of alignment and things coming together beautifully. Balance and harmony will be felt. You could feel the need to make choices. Decide from your heart. Let go of what you need to. Choose with courage.

Capricorn

Six of Swords: Journeys, better times, and healing energies

A journey could be in the air. You could be headed somewhere calm or you could feel like better times are coming. There is a feeling of being healed. Definitely moving to better times. Progress; a difficult phase has passed. You endeavour to start the New Year on a peaceful note. You know you have come a long way.

Aquarius

The World: Completion, travel, it’s all coming together

There could be journeys to distant lands. A feeling of fruition and completion. Like it’s all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm of accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is completed and soon a new one will begin.

Pisces

Eight of Cups: Let go, move on, and don’t look back

The time has come to move on. You may feel a sense of loss or grief but you have to move forward. This period asks you to be strong, and courageous, and plough through your problems. You will find a resolution soon. Trust your instincts and power on. Journeys beckon, especially to the mountains. You may feel the need to evolve and elevate, now that you have paved the way for the new. Take charge of your life.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)