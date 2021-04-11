Success ke side-effects: Are youngsters failing to handle success

Dr. Kumar finds an increase in personality types amongst which the main traits include emotional instability, impulsivity, fragility and identity disturbance. “In the last three decades, society has become increasingly urban, nuclear and economic necessity leads to both parents work. These factors and increasing exposure to the western way of living and being has led to a more fragile state of mind which crumbles under pressure.”

Dr. Jain finds suicide to be typically a result of different episodes. “The psychological process is complex and labelling a single event as cause of suicide is an oversimplification. Triggering event is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’ of what the person is going through. Every suicide reflects our shortcomings as a society towards mental health awareness and wellbeing.”

Seeking solution

Dr. Jain wants society to invest further in pan generation mental well-being. “Schools should include mental health education and resilience building in their curriculum for psychological wellness. At homes, failures should be discussed as openly as successes. Feelings should be talked about, emotions expressed. If someone expresses thoughts of self-harm, do not invalidate or trivialise them. Reaching out to a mental health professional and seeking help is of utmost importance.”

Dr. Kumar wants prime importance given to avoid development of frail young minds. “This includes efforts of the society to validate, acknowledge the growth of such phenomenon and measures have to put in place to change things from the learnings. We, as a nation, together have to redefine success and failure.”

“To deal with any emotion, it’s important to understand the emotion first. You need to differentiate that are you transiently feeling depressed, is there a solitary event that’s making you feel like a failure or have you been feeling pressurized and stressed since a long time,” states Arouba. “Transient emotions are inevitable but the resident emotions affect one’s psychology, thoughts and actions – and thus need addressal.”

She rightly cuts out the wrong belief that ending one’s life means removal of their problems. “There is no problem that can’t be dealt with but irreversible steps like suicide lead to distress which can last a life time for our loved ones. Speak your heart out, often the thoughts that seem like boulders to us are just pebbles if seen from a different perspective.”

As Alfred from Batman Begins said – Why do we fall sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.