Stay kind & calm because kindliness is next to 'happiness'!

The past two months have been like a chapter in a book of horrors. Every passing day comes with a new set of horrific stories of people losing their jobs, walking in search of a home, losing their loved ones to the virus, and it can get overwhelming. It feels like our lives have come to a halt, while thousands are still fighting for theirs. If you are reading this article today, and your loved ones are safe and sound, you and I have to believe that we are among the blessed ones.

Be grateful for the small joys like living in your PJs all day, or for the bigger ones like the wellbeing of your family, the gift of time with your loved ones, the joy of self-exploration, and home-cooked meals. Be grateful for the good that surrounds you.

Of late, social media is quite filled with feeds and clips of celebrities doing random act of kindness or RAOK, which probably you must have seen. But when we say random, we don’t imply insignificant. These are not premeditated or perpetrated acts like baking a cake for a friend’s birthday, buying a new toy for your child or helping a friend with their business venture.

“They come from the heart, seek no reward or recognition, and in my opinion, they create a rippling effect of goodness, and could motivate the recipient of the kindness to spread it further,” explains psychiatrist Dr Shefali Batra. It means doing something to an unknown person either to offer a helping hand or to make that person feel good, that too without any vested interest. The acts are unplanned, spontaneous, simple, instinctive; and typically don’t cost much. “It is usually believed that these random acts of kindness are performed by kind people only; but, it is not completely true because we all have some element of kindness in us,” claims psychologist Sanjoy Mukerji.