Sony WH-CH250 Review: Affordable with good performance

Many will agree when one says that TWS are a boon. Not only are they compact and convenient to carry, but several high-end models also offer a ton load of features (noise-cancellation apart). Hence, moving to wireless headphones looks like an impossibility. But, what works in the favour of headphones is they never fall off, accidentally, unlike the TWS.

Hence, I was happy when Sony upgraded its WH-CH510 to WH-CH520, an affordable and awesome on-ear wireless headphone. The WH-CH520 provides up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Though I was sceptical about this initially, Sony stays true to its promise – the battery life is quite good. The unit was at 100% charge out of the box, which lasted for over two weeks, with daily usage of two-three hours. In fact, even a five-minute charge gives up to an hour of playback.

The adjustable headband and the cushioned, swivelled ear cups fit snugly, offering comfort throughout the day. The only drawback is, they aren’t foldable. The ear cups have three buttons — volume (up and down), and power cum multi-function, which can be used for connecting to various devices. There’s a small USB port for charging along with a tiny microphone, allowing you to answer calls on the headphone.

The WH-CH520 boasts Bluetooth v5.2, which enables a seamless connection between various operating systems and devices — iOS, Android, Windows, and even smart television. I didn’t experience any problems while connecting to any of the devices. Once you have synced your headphones will the devices, you can easily switch between them with ease. The pairing doesn’t take time, which is yet another plus.

Sony, a pioneer in the audio space, has upped its game by offering a companion app (Sony Headphones Connect) for the headphone. Through this app, you can personalise EQ as per your liking or use one from the numerous preset options like bass boost, treble boost, etc.

The headphone also has 360 Reality Audio, offering a truly immersive, surround sound experience.

While there’s little to complain about when it comes to the audio, the noise reduction could have been better. The audio isn’t that great when you are in crowded places. But then again, considering the price of the headphone, it is commendable that Sony is offering an enhanced music experience.

The headphone has a DSEE feature that boosts the quality of compressed audio files. However, it doesn’t make a difference if you stream music on the internet, but it works otherwise works wonders on legit music streaming platforms.

The headphone is available in four colour variants — Black, White, Blue and Beige.

The verdict

At Rs 4,490, the headphone is worth the money. Sony has outdone itself in the affordable headphone segment, giving tough competition to other players in the market. You can argue over its design — could have been sleek and lightweight — for the price tag it comes with, it surely is a good buy.