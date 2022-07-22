Tech review: Inbase’s Urban LYF M is a budget-friendly smartwatch that doesn’t disappoint

Over the past few years, several brands have revolutionised wearable technology by introducing fitness bands and smartwatches to woo consumers. From budget to the most expensive, there are smartwatches galore. In such a scenario, how does one make a choice? If you are a beginner in the smartwatch zone and don’t want to spend a lot on the gadget, then

Inbase’s Urban LYF M smartwatch should be on your radar. This affordable smartwatch, priced at Rs 6,999, is packed with various features like Bluetooth calling, oxygen and heart rate monitor, steps, blood pressure and sleep tracker, multiple sports modes, and more. Its 1.69-inch square screen is made of a sturdy zinc alloy casing that makes it compatible for rough use. It’s water-resistant (not waterproof) and has a scratch-proof screen. The user-friendly OS makes your daily experience hassle-free.

You can sync the watch with the Da Fit app and track your health data on your phone. The heart rate monitor is quite accurate. Do expect a difference of five to seven beats when compared to a manual count. Even proper heart rate monitor devices allow room for such a difference.

But we did observe discrepancies with the blood pressure monitor. While mine was almost on point (I have high blood pressure), my colleague who has low blood pressure wasn’t impressed with her result. When she measured her blood pressure, it showed high.

The most impressive part is the battery. It boasts of 30 days of standby time and over eight days of run time even with heavy usage. It also helps that the watch is water-resistance. You need not worry about it getting wet in the rain. However, it’s not waterproof and the company doesn’t mention how long it can hold underwater or if you were to get drenched in a heavy downpour.

Also, if you have sensitive skin and are wary of silicone or rubber wrist bands, worry not. The smartwatch’s band won’t cause any problem on that front.

Once you sync your watch with the app you can select the notifications you wish to receive on the watch. From email to WhatsApp and other applications, the watch makes your life easy by bringing notifications to your wrist. The vibration is powerful enough to wake you up from sleep.

The watch is available in three colours — black dial with a black strap, rose gold dial with a violet strap, and silver dial with a grey strap. Currently, the watch is available at a discounted price on the company’s website. It is also available on select e-commerce websites.

Overall, for those looking for entry-level smartwatches, Urban LYF M won’t disappoint.