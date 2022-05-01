Come to the App Side: Twitch, Canva and Day One Journal... some must-have apps

Twitch: Do you love gaming? Do want to be a gamer but don’t know how to go about it? Or do you just love watching others play? Twitch will quench your thirst for all things gaming! Here, you can watch some of the world’s best gamers in action along with live streams of popular games. This will allow you to get a hang of the game while watching professionals or even amateurs play. There’s access to live gaming events and e-sports competitions as well. Learn, play, Watch!

Available on: iOS and desktop

Canva: This app is a one-stop-shop for all your editing and designing needs. It has a video and photo editor, and excellent graphic designing tools. With the app, you can create funky cards, flyers, photo collages, and add spunk to your social media posts. You don’t need to be a pro at graphic designing or editing to use the app. The USP of the app is that beginners and amateurs can also use this and unleash their creative side.

Available on: iOS and Android

Day One Journal: Private Diary: Studies have proved that journaling indeed helps manage one’s emotional life in a better manner. Journaling makes you aware of your feelings as you pen them down. If you are someone who loves journaling then this app is for you. It’s a completely private digital space where you can scribble moments from your life as you live them. You can make you digital vault lively with readily-available widgets, photos, videos, and more. The best part is that you can carry it everywhere without worrying about your journal landing in someone else’s hands.

Available on: iOS

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 02:02 PM IST