Come to the App Side: StepSetGo, Tata Neu and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows... top picks of the week

StepSetGo

Tracking your walking, running and cycling activities has just gotten better and easier. This India-made app is here to motivate you to up your fitness game and if you are new in the zone, then to encourage you to keep going. While there are hundreds of fitness apps in the market, what sets this one apart is it rewards users in a special way—for every 1000 steps you are rewarded with 1 SSG coin. In short, the more you walk the more coins you accumulate and these coins can then be redeemed in the Bazaar section of the app. You can buy products or even avail of discounts through the coins. You can also invite friends and family members to join you in your fitness journey.

Available on: iOS and Android

Tata Neu

Whether it is buying groceries, booking a hotel room or a test drive—Tata brings all its products under one umbrella to make your life better and simpler. The app brings services offered by bigbasket, 1mg, Tata CliQ, IHCL hotels, and UPI payments under one roof and at the click of a button. You can buy gadgets and home appliances from Croma through the app and book Air Asia tickets. The goodies don't stop here—you can pay utility bills and more through Tata Pay as well. Eran NewCoins every time you make a purchase—more the purchases, more the coins (1 NeCoin – 1 Re).

Available on: iOS and Android

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

Join a team of highly-skilled snipers called The Shadows and join the world of assassins. Build your reputation by eliminating targets and once you have joined the league of the best, you can become an International Contract Agency (ICA) Elite Agents! The assignments aren't restricted to one country, you get a chance to travel across the world to complete your hit-list.

Available on: iOS and Android

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST