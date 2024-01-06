Sonal Motla Writes About The Upcoming Mumbai Gallery Weekend 2024

The Mumbai Gallery Weekend, slated for January 11th to 14th, 2024, unfolds as a pinnacle on Mumbai’s cultural calendar. It opens Thursday art nights with collaborative efforts from nearly 34 galleries. This 12th edition promises heightened grandeur, spanning from Colaba to Juhu, uniting 34 galleries and design venues. Notable additions include Akara Contemporary, Gallery XXL, Method Juhu, and Vida Heydari Contemporary. Relocations, such as Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art and TARQ, add dynamism. The weekend aims to engage diverse audiences, showcasing the finest art produced in India and beyond.

Since its 2012 inception, the Mumbai Gallery Weekend has injected vitality into the city’s art scene, uniting galleries and attracting collectors and enthusiasts. The 12th edition offers a range of art-related events, from esteemed ones like Chemould Prescott Road to newer spaces like Art & Charlie. Chemould Prescott Road leads in organising immersive events, creating the city’s largest co-ordinated art festival.

The weekend includes talks at the CSMVS museum, a Young Collectors Program at Kathiwada City House, an off-site exhibition by CAMP, performances at Sassoon Docks, Chemould CoLab, and a Soho House gallery hop. The collaboration underscores a shared dedication to excellence, innovation, and a passion for art.

In tandem with the anticipation surrounding the Mumbai Gallery Weekend, the return of artist Anant Joshi after a seven-year hiatus is a noteworthy event. Not only a cherished friend but an artist unafraid of political discourse, Joshi’s creative spectrum extends from painting and sculpture to incorporating mechanics. Having showcased his mechanical engineering prowess in 'Essays in Time' in 1997, Joshi’s upcoming solo show at Chemould Prescott Gallery this January is highly anticipated.

Joshi’s distinctive style involves satirical storytelling through faceless, ghoul-like figures, employing techniques of masking and camouflage. His canvases, alive with intersected networks and hidden beams of colour, disrupt conventional focus, prompting viewers to explore layers of intricate meaning. This return promises an evolution in Joshi’s narrative, reflecting his commitment to the craft and a deliberate exploration during his hiatus.

Beyond his artistic endeavours, Joshi’s openness to political debate mirrors his creative expression. His willingness to engage with political views positions him as an artist who uses his craft as a powerful tool for commentary.

The convergence of Joshi’s personal and artistic dimensions underscores the symbiotic relationship between art and political discourse, reinforcing the idea that art is not merely decorative but a formidable weapon in shaping societal narratives. His pieces become visual allegories, wielding symbols and metaphors to challenge, question, and provoke thought. The use of techniques like masking and camouflage serves as a metaphor for the deliberate obfuscation of truth in political narratives. In this context, art becomes a weapon of truth, a means to pierce through the veils of misinformation and distractions. Joshi’s disrupted canvases, with dematerialised forms at their core, reflect the chaos and disarray caused by political strategies.

Art becomes a catalyst for social change, a medium through which the artist communicates not only the complexities of political history but also a vision for a more enlightened and informed society.

In conclusion, the Mumbai Gallery Weekend and Anant Joshi’s return mark significant milestones in the city’s cultural landscape this month. These occasions invite us to engage, reflect, and immerse ourselves in the diverse tapestry of contemporary art. Ultimately, they remind us that art, when wielded as a weapon, has the potential to ignite change, challenge perceptions, and shape the narratives that define our society.

(Sonal Motla is an art curator and Director at Rachna Sansad and a visiting faculty with educational institutions like NIFT Mumbai, among others. Send your feedback to: sonal25fpj@gmail.com)