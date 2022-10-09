Some masti, some chutzpah and some gossip: Here's why Piramals are in news again

In India, people with mental illnesses are referred to in hush hush tones. They are subjected to discrimination and have to face various types of ridicule and humiliation. Against this background, Aparna Piramal Raje, daughter of industrialist Dilip Piramal, has opened up about her bipolar ailment in her book "Chemical Khichadi". This gutsy lady has been lecturing in various places to talk about the issue of mental health. She is also a certified LEGO Serious play facilitator. It is a unique creative problem solving methodology aimed at adults and organisations. She will be conducting a workshop called "Exploring Your Mental Health Through Lego Serious Play" over the weekend at "The Quorum" in Mumbai. It is an invite only even for a group of guests and combines her passion for mental health and her passion for creativity. She is holding it ahead of World Mental Day on October 10. Hats off to Aparna. I wish more people with different types of mental illnesses would come out in the open and help reduce if not remove the stigma attached to it.

Then we have Brinda Miller, daughter of Late Nana Chudasama, an artist of calibre, who was responsible for many Kala Ghoda Festivals. By the time this is in print, she along with 15 other artists will be attending an artists workshop held in Baku in Azerbaijan. She is camping there for six days. She plans to come back and paint, paint and paint more. She is making up for lost time during Covid and again she has started travelling a lot out of the country, the way she used to before Covid. Bon Voyage girl, have fun.

Dr Megha Ghate is a simple girl, who came from a humble background and made it big over the years. She became a gynaecologist and practised in her hometown, Alibaug. She built a hospital, Jayshree Hospital, in Alibaug and named it after her late mother. She, along with her anaesthetist husband Dr Mahendra Ghate, has taken up many social causes. The latest is visiting a school for the mentally disabled and distributing snacks and stationery.

I hear that Navaratri celebrations have reached the Arab World this year with great gusto. I received a video of Dandia Flash Mob taking over Lulu Hypermarket in UAE. Soon, it will be a world event after one hears about it being celebrated in remote corners of USA.