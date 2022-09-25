Some masti, some chutzpah and some gossip: Here's what Mumbai's socialites are up to

e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekendSome masti, some chutzpah and some gossip: Here's what Mumbai's socialites are up to

A column full of fun

Devika PatelUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 08:08 PM IST
article-image

Aapro desi TV hostess Shruti Sheth is going international. She is hosting a show on Discovery Plus called Roots on my platter. She will also be seen in a new series for BBC. All the best dear Shruti.

Puja Dalal, wife of industrialist Satyen Dalal, wears many hats. She is an entrepreneur, a travel agent and a mother of three. She really knows to work hard and party harder. Her sojourns are a never-ending list.

Recently, she went to a brunch organised by Chef Simon at “The Souk” at The Taj. People from all walks of life including Arun Kumar Jatia of Pudamjee group, Sailesh Dalmia, Zafar Siamwala, CEO, Oberoi Flight  Kitchens, were seen digging into the delicious offerings.

Then there was an event hosted by HSBC Bank, which saw the likes of Asit Mehta, Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Vijay Kalantri, Asif Adiej and many more.

On Saturday she was at Belvedere  Club at Oberoi and on Sunday it was a brunch at Olive, Bandra by Priya and Ansuman Tanna. 

Phew! The woman has got some energy! Bet that’s what keeps her fit as well…

Recently, the Grand Dame of Bombay Society, Sabira Merchant, had a party to celebrate her birthday at The Ballroom at The Taj. We had the handsome hunk Kabir Bedi on our table with his pretty young wife Perveen

Dusanj. Aarti and Kailash Surendranath, Dolly Thakore were on our table. The affable Jimi Kapoor and her lovely daughter Tina were a treat to chat with. In a society full of cats, I have not heard a single person running down dear Jimi behind her back. This speaks volumes about her persona. Then there was Renuka Dhanrajgir Batliwala in her fabulous finery. Bubbly Farzana Contractor was busy mingling with all in the room.

