Simply Su-Jok: Treat nasal polyps naturally

Have you ever felt like you have a cold or nasal congestion that refuses to go away? None of the over-the-counter cold or allergy medication seem to work? You may be suffering from nasal polyps.

Nasal polyps are growths that develop in the nose or sinuses. A polyp is a round growth (like a small cyst) that can block nasal passages. They are quite common and may be caused by allergies, inflammation, or infection and unlike some other types of growths, they are usually noncancerous. In some cases, there are symptoms which include itching, runny nose, sneezing, difficulty breathing, and more. With COVID testing becoming more of a routine, the presence of these polyps may make the testing quite painful as they obstruct the nasal passage.

Doctors may prescribe steroid nasal sprays or prednisone for relief, which can stop symptoms or get rid of polyps altogether. Symptoms and polyps may come back, though. Most treatments are shown to improve symptoms and discomfort associated with nasal polyps. None are proven to get rid of nasal polyps completely.

Nasal polyps grow in inflamed tissue of the nasal mucosa. The mucosa is a very wet layer that helps protect the inside of your nose and sinuses and humidifies the air you breathe. Although some people can develop polyps with no previous nasal problems, there’s often a trigger for developing polyps.

These triggers include:

Chronic or recurring sinus infections

Asthma

Allergic rhinitis (Hay fever)

Cystic fibrosis

Churg-Strauss syndrome

Sensitivity to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or aspirin

There may be a hereditary tendency for some people to develop polyps. This may be due to the way their genes cause their mucosa to react to inflammation. Polyp symptoms can include:

A sensation that your nose is blocked

Runny nose

Postnasal drip, which is when excess mucus runs down the back of your throat

Nasal stuffiness

Nasal congestion

Reduced sense of smell

Breathing through your mouth

A feeling of pressure in your forehead or face

Sleep apnea

Snoring

Pain or headaches may also occur if there’s a sinus infection in addition to the polyp.

A nasal polyp will likely be visible if your doctor looks up into your nasal passages with a lighted instrument called an otoscope or nasoscope. If the polyp is deeper in your sinuses, your doctor may need to perform a nasal endoscopy. This procedure involves your doctor guiding a thin, flexible tube with a light and camera at the end into your nasal passages. A CT scan or MRI scan may become necessary to determine the exact size and location of the polyp.

Allergy tests can help doctors determine the source of persistent nasal inflammation. These tests involve making tiny skin pricks in your skin and depositing the liquid form of a variety of allergens. Your doctor will then see if your immune system reacts to any of the allergens.

Treatment options

Medications: Spraying nasal steroids into the nose can reduce your runny nose and the sensation of blockage by shrinking the polyp. However, if you stop taking them, symptoms may quickly return.

Surgery: If symptoms persist, surgery can remove the polyps completely. The type of surgery depends on the size of the polyp. After surgery, nasal sprays and saline washes can prevent polyps from returning. In general, reducing the inflammation of the nasal passages with nasal sprays, anti-allergy medications, and saline washes can help prevent nasal polyps from developing. Treating nasal polyps, especially with surgery, may result in nosebleeds. Surgery may also result in infection. Continued treatment with nasal steroid sprays or oral corticosteroids may lower your resistance to sinus infections. With surgical treatment, most symptoms get significantly better. However, if you have lost some sense of smell, it may never return. Even with surgery, nasal polyps may regrow in up to 15 per cent of people with a chronic nasal problem.

Prescription medications help severe nasal polyp symptoms. But if your symptoms are mild and you are looking for natural approaches, give these alternative treatments a try:

1. Cayenne pepper (Lal Mirch): This hot pepper, and spice, contains capsaicin. Increasing this spice intake can help but not recommended if you are prone to high acidity.

2. Steam inhalation: Includes showers, baths, steam rooms, humidifiers, or even steam from water boiled on a stovetop.

3. Tea tree oil: It’s a well-known essential oil. It is commonly used for treating itching, inflammation and antimicrobial infections. The oil may work effectively against both, causes and symptoms of nasal polyps.

4. Chamomile: This tea flower has been used for centuries to aid allergies and inflammation.

5. Turmeric: Consumption of this yellow healing and culinary spice in food is famous for its anti-inflammatory benefits.

6. Eucalyptus: The oils from this Australian tree have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and decongestant properties all rolled into one, according to some studies. It’s not uncommon to be allergic to eucalyptus, so take care if you have other allergies.

7. Peppermint: This herb is full of menthol, which has notable decongestant properties that could help nasal polyp symptoms.

8. Echinacea: Though echinacea is a classic cold remedy and immune-booster, its benefits can also carry over to helping nasal polyp symptoms.

9. Garlic: It has many health benefits. These may include boosting immunity, fighting antimicrobial infections, and reducing inflammation.

10. Ginger: Much like garlic, ginger may also work wonders against nasal polyps. A 2013 study showed, that ginger can soothe inflammation since it has antimicrobial properties. It also helps in boosting immunity.

Apart from what is said above, I may inform the readers that we have dealt Allergies Itching, running nose, sneezing, breathing difficulty in our earlier articles and the earlier articles are available on our website.

One can treat inflammation in nose by probing point Ly 3 on right hand in the position shown. Stimulate it with jimmy and sedate it by pasting yellow side of Byol magnet seen through the tape. If the magnet is not available take few seeds of methi and paste these in the area indicated in the figure.