Simply Su-Jok: Easy, simple skin care guide

So much for health, this week, I am going to share my views on a subject that on surface runs skin deep, but certainly does impact us holistically from a physical and mental point of view.

As soon as the lockdown began in March, I distinctly remember reading somewhere that of the many non-essential things that disappeared from shops faster than essential goods were related to beauty and grooming. Lotions, packs, creams and hair colours were being bought as if they were antidotes to the virus. It is not hard to understand why this may have happened. We live in an age where both men and women have been made to believe that physical appearances supersede even health itself. One doesn’t have to search too much to discover stories of deaths through improper diets, permanent negative impact of botched cosmetic surgery or treatments, cases of body shaming at places of work and education — and, it does not stop there. There is a new level of scrutiny that has given rise to beauty standards in the real world.

For the past several years, beauty has been made so connected with the feeling of wellness that anti-aging and skin-care product sales have soared, a phenomenon attributed to everything from Instagram videos to YouTube tutorials to the popularity of the (very made-up) billionaire “insta-influencer” sisters. The result, women have begun to spend 30 percent more time getting ready in the morning, and are spending more money on everything from haircuts to manicures. The combined opportunity and financial cost, dubbed “the grooming gap,” is an ongoing drag on their productivity, income, sleep and free time. Mind well, it’s not just a phenomenon with women, men are slowly, but surely catching up too.

I have no clue if looking good did scare the virus away. But in a way, if there is one positive impact of the lockdown on people, it is to be more accepting of how one looks, and even better, it does not take too much effort to do many of the beauty treatments at home that were previously thought impossible. In the past few months, beauty industry analysts have noticed some pushback. With WFH (Work from Home) becoming the new norm, and with nowhere really to go for a dine-out or entertain anyone in day-to-day life, a more natural look is regaining ground.

One does not know if this easing will stick. As everything returns to normal, we will probably end up returning to our judging selves for there is as much money invested in it as that in developing vaccines. The verdict is divided. A leading research agency’s finding on what women in the US had to say about beauty and wellness:

Of those who are using makeup less often, more than 35% feel relieved that they do not have to wear it anymore.

Thirty-nine percent are enjoying feeling like a more natural version of themselves.

Fifteen percent expect to continue wearing less makeup, suggesting a potential longer-term impact on beauty standards.

Twenty-eight percent miss wearing makeup.

Twenty-one percent say they do not feel like themselves when not wearing makeup.

Forty-four percent wearing makeup in lockdown are doing so as a form of self-care. Forty-nine percent of older makeup users (those aged 55+) are more likely to apply makeup during lockdown for this reason, compared to 38% of younger women aged 18-34 years.

Twenty-three percent revealed they have treated themselves to higher-end or luxury beauty products while at home.

Twenty-nine percent are using skin care products more often.

Twenty-five percent are using hair care products more often.

Twenty-percent report they have been following longer, more elaborate skin care routines during lockdown.

Twenty-eight percent are using more face (beauty treatment) masks.

Twenty percent are using more hair treatments.

Thirty-four percent of women who typically get their hair colored at a salon are planning to or have already colored their own hair during the lockdown.

Seventeen percent of women who would normally go to the hair salon are somewhat interested in watching how-to videos for different hairstyles.

Men are twice as likely as women to express interest in personal consultations (17% vs 9%) and video chat assistance to guide them through cutting their hair at home (16% vs 8%).

Beauty is very qualitative, and standards set by one cannot become the yardstick for another. There is no reason why a person should not look or feel young. But, feel beautiful and young for your own self and positivity. Acceptance of who you are, as you are is very important for mental stability. Let me show you a few ways of making you feel better in the morning — and this advice is not just for the women, but men too.

Here are some self-beautification tips

You will be happy to know that Ayurvedic Acupressure and Sujok have worked out treatment for many problems that arise while ageing. The person has to locate the points given below, stimulate these points for a couple of minutes and then paste Byol magnet yellow side touching the tape or methi seeds for sedating if magnet is not available. For Tonifying, the Byol magnet is to be pasted with its white side touching the tape or germinating point of Mung bean touching the skin, with tape, if magnet is not available. The treatments is to be given on both the Left and Right hand.