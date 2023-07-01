Set trends with these types of bodycon style

Form-fitting fashion is certainly making waves among the adventurous style divas. Clearly clinging to the lines of the body, skin-tight outfits do not conform to your regular run-of-the-mill stuff that you easily come across. It requires confidence to slip in to a body-hugging suit. Attractive clothing can be flattering for any body type but it is the skill that needs to be honed to carry a piece without a hitch. You can either perfect the art of styling or pay the price of a fashion faux pas.

Seductive style

It has an enticing appeal as it enhances the curves. Bodycons arouse the sassy lass in you, which is difficult to ignore. Once you start enjoying this femme fatale avatar, you tend to go with the flow quite naturally. Always leaving the onlookers drooling over and asking for more, body-embracing wardrobe never falls out of fashion.

“Bodycons stood the test of times for more reason than one,” claims Yehuda Bitton, COO and designer at Eli Bitton luxury fashion house. “The designs celebrate the physicality aspect, inviting a wide range of body types. Plus, the versatility trait accommodates all occasions, right from being casual to formal, making the attire a staple in many closets. Bodycons sow the seeds of empowerment too by advocating body positivity and individuality of expression, thus surpassing societal yardsticks of beauty. So, it won’t be a misnomer to dub it timeless classic and fash frat’s favourite,” he elucidates in depth.

Designer-duo Riddhi Bisani and Neha Ostwal, co-founders of NOTSOSURE, opine in unison that “bodycons have remained a popular fashion pick over the years for celebrating our bodies. The sartorial wonders create a sleek and alluring look, underlining the shape of our body and lending it a different dimension altogether.”

Formal Affair

Bodycons could also double up as a formal outfit at offices and meetings. To give it an official look, a bodycon dress can team up with a blazer or a tailored jacket, tights or leggings, and closed-toe shoes. “Well, it can be business-as-usual for bodycons in office settings, provided one keeps a tab on the dress code and culture of the workplace. In more formal office environments, bodycons may be deemed too revealing or inappropriate. However, in a relaxed ambience, a creative dress code may aptly fit the bill,” explains Bitton. “It’s also not a bad idea to include some minimal accessories. Remember, it’s crucial to adhere to your company’s guidelines and ensure that the bodycon outfit aligns with the specific work environment and purpose,” he further notes. Ostwal echoes that “bodycons may give an absolutely elegant formal look provided the choice is made precise and one complies with the workplace dress code and norms.” She instructs to “style your bodycons with a blazer and a belt to unveil a professional mood, throw in some accessories and you will be good to go.”

Breathable bodycons

Light and airy fabrics are suitable for dressing down in summer. Cotton blends, linen, jersey knit and featherweight stretchy materials hit the bull’s eye. These fabrics allow ventilation, keeping the wearer cool and comfy in humid weather yet striking a fine balance with the slim-fit bodycon garment at the same time. Cotton, linen, rayon and modal are breezy stuff and perfect for the ongoing season.

RISHAB DHIMAN

“You can also sample bamboo fabric, which is sustainable and has moisture-wicking properties too. It feels soft and smooth against the skin, making it a comfortable choice for searing summers,” informs Bisani.

Pattern Play

Bodycons look great in a mélange of prints, patterns and a pop of colours. Popular options include floral prints, stripes, polka dots, geometric shapes, animal prints, knitwear, pleats, wrap-around in monochromes and abstract designs. The choice of print or pattern depends on a distinctive sense of aesthetics, be it girlie, ladylike, bold, classic or trendy.

“Size does matter while selecting prints and patterns for a bodycon outfit because of the fabric’s attachment to the body,” avers Ostwal. Both horizontal and vertical stripes can conjure up a pictorial quality, playing with the body’s proportions. Thin or wide stripes can evoke a slew of optical effects, such as elongating the body or emphasising the curves. “You may also apply different prints accordingly in sync with the occasion and the season like florals for springs and summers, polka dots for a retro touch, geometric and abstract motifs for a contemporary vibe, et al,” enlightens Bisani.

Fit for all

Bodycons and figure-hugging suits usually flaunt the curves of hourglass figures but can also complement both skinny and plus-size bodies. The key is to find the exact fit, style and confidence to rock the look. For lean and lissome bodies, bodycon dresses can create the optical illusion of curves and accentuate the slender figure. Plus-size women can embrace bodycon designed specifically for their shape. Besides, layering with jackets, cardigans or shapewear can be a bonus in the comfort zone.

Lingerie to lap up

It’s important to choose the correct lingerie under a bodycon dress to provide a smooth and seamless feel. For instance, nude or seamless underwear, such as thongs or those with minimized visible panty lines. Moreover, a well-fitting and supportive strapless bra or adhesive cups can properly marry certain bodycon styles. Shapewear, such as a seamless slip or high-waisted shorts, can also come in handy. Seamless undergarments are highly recommended for a bodycon dress because of its body-hugging nature as it may take the shape of what is worn underneath it.

RISHAB DHIMAN

Nail It With Necklines

Highlight your bodycons with various necklines depending on your personal style and the look that you coveted the most. V-neck, scoop neck, square neck, halter neck, high round polo neck, cleavage-displaying plunging neckline or a strappy dress unleash an attractive array.

“My personal favourite has to be a classic off-shoulder but it ultimately depends on the wearer's selection and her body type. One may opt for a sweetheart neckline, halter neck, V-neck, square neckline, etc,” volunteers Ostwal.

“It's essential to try myriad necklines and see what flatters and plays up your features most,” insists Bitton.

Accentuate With Accessories

Several accessories that can complement bodycon dresses include statement jewellery (necklaces, earrings, bracelets), belts cinched tight to define the waist, clutch bags or small handbags, high-heeled shoes or sandals and sunglasses. Additionally, scarves, hats and jackets can complete the look.

“Statement jewellery is perfect if you are wearing a bodycon in solid colours. Add a belt to accentuate the waist. Scarves and wraps can sprinkle a dash of hue to your overall look and yes, remember to carry a bag that complements the colour of your bodycon well,” Ostwal offers fashion tips.

Step Out in Style

Pumps, stilettos or sandals with steep heels can ideally elevate the bodycon dress and create a more elegant and elongated look. Hinging on the style and the intended vibe, pair up ankle boots, flats or even sneakers with bodycons for a more casual or an edgy appeal. Depending on the occasion, you may skim through multiple footwears. For a glamorous look, wear gorgeous stilettos, reserve heels or pumps for a more formal occasion, while for scorching summers, you may dwell on flats or strappy sandals.

