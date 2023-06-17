Add oomph to your work wear with short suits

Amp up your glam quotient even at your workplace. Add that pizazz of sexiness to your otherwise authoritative personality as the chief. Slay with a bold bossy look and raise the mercury level in a short suit. Casual boardroom wear like blazer outfits can certainly make you that devil with killer looks calling the shots in huddle rooms.

“We agree that office attire should ideally be formal. But short suits add a bit of charm to the otherwise prim and proper appeal. They offer a more casual and relaxed look while still maintaining a certain level of sophistication and high-handedness,” concedes designer duo Mayank Anand and Shraddha Nigam in unison.

Fashion designer Jyoti Sachdev Iyer dubs short suits ‘trendy friendly’. “Well, it is definitely trending at the moment and gives a much younger and chic feel as opposed to the fully structured and regular suits,” she notes.

Warm monochromes

Couturier Jebin Johny prefers office suits in monochromes. “That exudes a professional vibe. At the same time, one can explore a smattering of prints. Vibrant patterns with a pop of colour can turn heads. But again if you ask me to pick my favorite, single shades earn my vote,” adds a jovial Johny.

Shraddha Nigam believes that both monochromatic and multi-tonal or printed styles can look great. “It really depends on the occasion, personal style and the specific outfit itself. Monochromatic short suits create a sleek and refined appearance, whereas printed or multi-tonal suits make an emphatic statement for more casual events,” she states.

Iyer’s love for monochromes makes her choice easy. However, she adds after lending a pause: “We are experimenting with prints as well, which is a good option indeed. Color blocking could also work wonders on short suits.”

Devil wears suits

Many may think if women bosses in short suits could naturally spell out that overbearing and haughty persona in office ambience. While Johny opts for a three-piece suit to look good for sure, Iyer comments that “short suits are just a cooler version of normal suits. It’s a part of power dressing but only a hipper extension of what you usually wear.” Other than jackets and blazers, a few items like vests and short sleeve shirts can be part of the short-suit ensemble.

Suitable accessories

Attaché cases complement the short suits in the best possible manner. Office bags follow a close second. Both lend an element of style and professionalism. Leather or canvas office bags add to the overall classy look. Plus, messenger bags play up the swag factor and a more casual attitude. Also, work totes with laptop sleeve sets would be a perfect match for the short suits. Scarves and belts are amazing too. Colourful printed scarves are always in vogue. A belt in a complementary or neutral tint to cinch the suit firmly can clearly define the waist and create a flattering silhouette.

For men, Nigam enlists metal rings, watches and a simple silver chain to balance the boldness of the suit while for the fairer sex, she suggests bracelets, rings, studs or small hoops and a dainty necklace to complement the suit for a polished and put-together appearance. Iyer settles for a small pendant, studs and a tiny bracelet to make an ideal pair with the short suits. “The more it is understated, the better,” she offers.

Best foot forward

Formal shoes, brogues and Oxford shoes grab attention in blacks and browns. “If you mean serious business, then Oxfords marry formal dressing really well, giving it a modish and clean shape. And if you have a penchant for contrast colours, then red or fluorescents are the right options from the shade card,” instructs Johny. For men, dress shoes, loafers or Oxfords can be the appropriate footwear depending on their personal style and occasion, says Nigam. For women, she pinpoints high heels, loafers and ballet flats. Iyer endorses moccasins and sneakers.

Wear your hair well

Hair bun, ponytail or loose locks just look amazing on short suits. For both men and women, a neat and tidy hairstyle seems appropriate for a formal or an informal setting. A side partition or a slick back for men bring that urbane look. For women there are many options ranging from shoulder-length straight hair, a bob, a low bun to a braid. As long as it’s polished and not messy, any hairstyle seems fantastic. Sleek pulled back hair and a high ponytail for long tresses also add that extra something to your overall look.

Top up

It is important to slip into a correct top or tees underneath the blazer to fashion a faultless combo. Cotton shirts can create a breezy, cheerful look. For a formal avatar, a classic button-up shirt or a dress shirt in neutral tinges would be good. For a more relaxed setting, a tank top in either black, white or other neutral dyes, a plain T-shirt and a sweater (in winters) can design a cozy look. It also depends on the position that the head holds. Formal shirts for talking shop and tank tops for a laidback feel are some easy ideas.