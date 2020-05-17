Say hello to a healthier you with Su-Jok

Nature has made our body in such a way that it can repair itself if a person knows how to keep the bioenergy in balance. Having understood the above, energy balance could be done through stimulating specific points on the hand (Su) or foot (Jok) as also applying seeds, colors, magnets on the corresponding parts of the body on hands and feet. This biological knowledge was understood thousands of years back by our sages but was lost due to foreign invasions and our own lethargy of documenting many verbal texts. The Acupressure Research Training & Treatment Institute, Allahabad has done research on Ayurvedic Acupressure for the past 25 years treating lakhs of patients with excellent results.

Modern medicine has its place in our life, but there is so much we can do for ourselves without it too — asa preventive or deterrent for many ailments that even modern medicine has no cure for as yet. Yes, I am speaking about a potential health hazard we all call COVID-19. Until a vaccine is found, we are all vulnerable to its attack. The only antidote available is boosting one's immunity, energy levels, and metabolism. Immunity enhancement is required to fend off the virus, high energy levels to keep our mind strong, and metabolism to help us burn off the excess calories we consume caged in our houses with not much to do. With these simple steps you can achieve all three by yourself.

For boosting immunity:

Take a few fenugreek (Methi) seeds. Line them on a strip of adhesive (paper) surgical tape (Check the first diagram below). It’s Available with every chemist. Paste the strip around the right hand ring finger before sleeping. Remove it in the morning. You can do this with a fresh tape and seeds as many nights you choose. It has no side effects. Alternatively, if you have access to a healing magnet, tape one (yellow face on skin) on the left hand at the point marked TW 15 in the second diagram below.