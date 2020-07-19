Say goodbye to high blood pressure with Su-Jok

Let us face it, we in a time where we are fighting a war with an invisible enemy – COVID-19. While we do our level best to protect ourselves from it, it does cause us a lot of concern, which in turn, unwittingly engages us into another unseen battle with another potential silent assassin within our body – hypertension. For people linked with high blood pressure, this could mean an open invitation to the very virus they are trying to avoid in the first place. Research published in the European Heart Journal in June 2020 states that there is a two-fold increased risk of dying from the coronavirus COVID-19 for those suffering from high blood pressure as compared to patients without high blood pressure. This is a fact according to new research published in the European Heart Journal.

In China, 25% to 50% of people who came to hospitals with coronavirus had high blood pressure or another health condition like cancer, diabetes, or lung disease. In Italy, a report said that more than 99% of people who had died from the virus had one of these conditions – and 76% of them had high blood pressure. Therefore, if you are suffering from high blood pressure, it's a good idea to take extra care to protect yourself during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Early research shows that people with the condition may be more likely to: get COVID-19, have worse symptoms, and die from the infection.

What’s the link?

A weaker immune system is one reason people with high blood pressure and other health problems are at higher risk for coronavirus. Long-term health conditions and aging weaken your immune system so it’s less able to fight off the virus. Nearly two-thirds of people over 60 have high blood pressure. Our blood pressure keeps changing all the time. It goes up and down based on the body’s physical and mental state. While a healthy body comes equipped with a natural ability to monitor and regulate even severe fluctuations, our diets, modern lifestyle of excesses, coupled with an ever-degrading environment is making us prey to this ailment. It is not just a rich-person’s disease – the poor are also getting affected for just about the same reasons in their own context.

Our immunity is a direct result of the balance in the functioning of our vital organs – brain, heart, kidney, spleen, liver, stomach, intestine, lungs and even the skin. Imbalance in one or more of our organs are responsible for aggravating an uncontrolled blood pressure. It’s not called a silent killer for nothing. One can never predict when the body is struck with a sudden and uncontrolled hike in the pressure. If it does happen, it can grievously harm the body – heart disease, stroke, loss of eyesight, chronic kidney disease, blood vessel hemorrhaging, and such conditions cannot be ruled out.

As per doctors, one may have no choice but to take medicines to lower your blood pressure if lifestyle changes are not enough to bring your blood pressure to the target level. Therefore, according to them (doctors) medication to control the condition is imperative. However, the very nature of internal medication puts us in a zone of experiencing side effects – temporary or at times permanent. Unfortunately, many of them mimic the indications of being infected with COVID-19. They are: cough, diarrhea or constipation, dizziness or lightheadedness, erection problems, feeling tired, weak, drowsy, or a lack of energy, headache, nausea or vomiting, and skin rash.

Once infected with COVID19, pneumonia is the most common complication of the virus, it can also damage the cardiovascular system. High blood pressure, as it is damages arteries and reduces the flow of blood to the heart. It means the heart must work harder to pump enough blood. This extra work further weakens an already weak heart to the point where it can’t pump as much oxygen-rich blood within the body.

Everyone needs to take precautions to prevent coronavirus. People with high blood pressure especially need to be extra careful. I will show you some simple and worry-free ways of fighting hypertension and blood pressure naturally – and in turn making your body stronger to fend of viral attacks. All these techniques have been researched by Acusansthan Allahabad – a leading research center for a host of holistic healing systems including Ayurveda that has been with us for centuries. The protocols suggested by the institute requires, seeds or colour pens or small acupressure magnets, adhesive tape for solving the health problems. One can learn and practice the method easily. Few of these are given here and many more are shown available on www.artofselfhealing.in

Reducing blood pressure: Tilt your head slightly to the left; put the palm side of left hand on the back of ear root, rub down along the angle of lower jaw, repeat it on the other side. This technique will help lower down blood pressure and relive the accompanied symptoms.

Magnet & colour therapy:

With the help of colour therapy, it’s possible to control the rising blood pressure. All you need is some sketch pens or colour pens and with the help of it, draw a dot on the pressure points on fingers. Apply black, green, blue and dark blue colour on the fingers, like shown in the images below, by dong this simple technique you would be able to bring down your increased blood pressure. Also, by pasting a byol magnet on the left thumb on pressure point, GB20, one could easily get away from increased blood pressure.