Santoor Maestro Rahul Sharma Pays Tribute To His Father Pt Shivkumar Sharma Through A Concert

Mention the word santoor, and the first name that comes to mind is the late Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the musician credited with bringing the trapezoid-shaped string instrument known to the world. On February 3, Rahul Sharma, the maestro’s son, pays tribute to his father with a concert titled ‘Agam’ at the Nehru Centre, Worli. Ahead of his concert, Rahul gets candid with The Free Press Journal about his bonding with his father and more.

Excerpt from the interview:

When you do a concert dedicated to him, what thoughts come to mind?

The idea is to remember him as he was the founder of the instrument santoor and created a language for it and spread the music of santoor worldwide. Each time I perform, it’s not only remembering him, but taking his message and music further.

What are some of the pieces you intend to play at the concert?

Indian classical music is spontaneous and I get to the planning bit only closer to getting on stage. Innovating and improvising happens in live concerts with inspiration from audiences. I will select one of his popular or favourite ragas and bring in my experimental style towards the end. I have maestros Aditya Kalyanpur on tabla and Giridhar Udupa on the Ghatam. In the first tribute, Zakir Hussain and I had performed, and the accompanying musicians kept changing.

Can you share a few of your fondest memories of your father?

I wouldn’t know where to begin with, as more than half my life I have travelled with him across the world performing enjoying each other’s company and learning from him. Fondest memories would be childhood vacations in Kashmir.

What advice he left you with?

Well, he was thoroughly happy with the symphony of santoor which I created in South Africa with 50 musicians. His advice was to always continue being innovative and experimental inspite of maintaining tradition. He was my Guru and today whatever I am is thanks to him.

Who have been your role models when it comes to music?

I love listening to Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sting, and Simple Minds.

Your father did a lot of Bollywood work in the past. You don’t seem to have taken over from where he left.

Well, I used to assist him during college days and in fact, the hit from Lamhe, Kabhi Main Kahoon, was composed by me. I did get an incredible opportunity to work with Lata Mangeshkar with hit numbers like Andekhi Anjani, and Jaane Dil Main. In fact, my recent work as a composer was on OTT for Kunal Kohli’s Ramyug where I enjoyed working and composing for Amitabh Bachchan who sang my composition, also with Ustad Rashid Khan, and Sonu Nigam. Composing for films takes up a lot of time and I travel for concerts.

What was your son Abhinav’s equation with your father?

Abhinav’s first Guru was his grandfather. They loved each other’s company. Now he is learning from me. We recently came out with Time Traveler 2 in which Abhinav plays the santoor with me in the video by Saregama.

What is Rahul Sharma when he is not behind the santoor?

I’m a home bird. I enjoy spending time with my family or being on vacation.

You haven’t come out with a new melodies or album. When can fans expect something new?

I did come up with several independent songs and some fusion singles. The time for full fledged albums has passed.

You have worked with renowned music names. Which has been your favorite collaboration?

I enjoyed working with Clayderman, Kenny G, Deep Forest and grew a lot through those collaborations.

Rahul Sharma at the Paddy Fields Folk Festival at Nesco, Mumbai in 2018 |

When it comes to album covers and formal occasions, you surely strike a pose with the latest styles. Does your wife Barkha sort your fashion designs?

Barkha has been a major influence in inspiring me with not only music ideas, but also she has been instrumental in being a support throughout whether its fashion music or life. As for album covers, yes, most looks have been designed by her.

You have been in the music industry for 30 years. What do you think is important to succeed?

Innovation, experiments and perseverance and Riyaaz are a foregone conclusion if you need to continue this journey for a long innings.

What is unique about the santoor when compared to the other musical instruments from India?

Santoor was originally called Shata Tantri Veena which means an instrument with 100 strings. With the gypsies it travelled out of Kashmir and is known by different names across the globe.

The original Kashmiri santoor has been modified by my father and adapted to Indian classical styles with finer nuances which make the santoor totally unique.