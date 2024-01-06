Elvis Presley Birthday: Mumbaikar Siddharth Meghani Speaks About Being A Desi Version Of Elvis

Siddarth Meghnani |

Sporting killer side locks and a deep lung capacity, Siddarth Meghnani embodies Elvis Presley to an uncanny degree. Struck by the spirit of ‘The King’ from a young age, this crooning Bandraite who is a photographer by profession, has quickly made a name for himself all over the country and overseas as a desi version of Elvis. With his close resemblance to Elvis, and his ‘Good Luck Charm’, the 45-year-old is the darling of many.

On August 16, 1977 when Elvis died, a wave of Elvis business opportunities knocked for Elvis tribute artists across the world. Siddharth offers a complete Elvis show along with the same fun, flirting, pelvic thrusts, playful sense of humour Elvis was famous for. Born to a Gujarati father and a Malayali mother 10 days after ‘The King’, Siddharth speaks on everything Elvis.

Excerpts from the interview:

How old were you when you started performing like Elvis?

At the tender age of six, I started fooling around at home by singing songs taught to me by mom who loved the songs of Elvis, and by the age of 10 or so I had latched on to Elvis as I was feeling right in place with his songs. From there I began singing Elvis songs mostly and was very much encouraged by my parents and family.

Initially where did you start performing? Did anyone influence you?

As I was well-known by family and friends as “the boy who sang a lot of Elvis songs”, I was noticed by a family friend who used to play in a famous restaurant and bar called Jazz By The Bay. He invited me to sing my first early commercial gig.

How many sequenced Elvis outfits do you own?

I made my first costume from a master who had a very good karigar for stones and other sequin work. Now I have three outfits one white, blue and black. I got my first white shoes from Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai. Being the Elvis Presley of India, my first outfit I usually used was the peacock white outfit which is made here. It cost me around 15,000 to 20,000 rupees then in the mid 2000s; the dry-cleaning bill comes to a little over 2000 rupees each time. I also have a black outfit which is from New York. Elvis had used the American eagle that had the American flag colours. This is the famous and most remembered outfit. Two versions of the American Eagle jumpsuit were created for the king’s now legendary “Aloha from Hawaii – Via Satellite” concert. He went on to wear the suit from his rehearsal show in Las Vegas performances in 1973 and 1974.

Where did you learn all the mannerisms and the behaviour of Elvis?

It comes naturally as I have watched a lot of material on him since I was young, so it flows easily. I think Elvis was a complete artist; he had the charisma, talent, the voice, the looks. He was the greatest entertainer of all time.

How long does it take for you to get the perfect look of Elvis and ready for a show?

It takes me a good hour at least before I obtain the look I want as I want to look as close to Elvis as I can. I also put gel, hair wax and other products for my shows. I kind of isolate myself in a room looking at some of the most memorable iconic videos of Elvis just to feel what an impression he left on his audience, and that starts off my engine and I am ready for the show.

How do you manage to make your voice sound similar to Elvis?

My voice is naturally similar to ‘The King’. I have never had any formal voice training. But I can go from the hip-swivelling 50s to the stunning vocals of the 70s, paying close attention to the sound and movement that Elvis had in all his different eras as well as striving to recreate some of the breathtaking excitement that Elvis caused while performing.

What does your Elvis show entail and any selfie seekers?

It is like a Las Vegas show and normally lasts for 90 to 120 minutes. I use a minus one track and if possible I can arrange a live band to back me up, the feeling is all the more amazing, as I prefer a live set. The audience does expect me to look like Elvis. If not, they lose interest in the first half of the show. As for selfie, yes I do get many requests at shows. It’s almost a given as it is an era of selfies.

Bollywood is known for taking a leaf of western music; surely it must have beckoned you?

Yes. I did two Bollywood films playing cameo roles as an Elvis impersonator in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism and Holiday. I’ve also done a few advertisements sometime back. There was also Mumbai’s Merwyn Rufus who was an Elvis tribute artiste for many years and Bollywood actor Shammi Kapoor who was considered the Elvis Presley of India. In October 2018, I also worked with Raell Padamsee’s ACE Productions on the production Elvis – Long Live The King, directed by Karla Singh, where I performed about four shows with my live band, celebrating all the music of Elvis.

Do you have all the songs of Elvis and any rare memorabilia of the man?

I have a couple of shot glasses with Elvis pictures, books and stamps and t-shirts and even more given by people I met online and in person since I increased my fan base during The pandemic where I used to entertain people via Facebook more social platforms and with regards to his songs I think I have almost all his songs which I could possibly get my hands on which is close to a 1,000 songs or less. I also hope to visit Graceland one day.

Fast Four

What era of Elvis do you like the most?

I loved his new avatar from the 69-comeback special to the end of his life.

Give us one of your favourite facts about the life of Elvis.

He was a generous man and loved showering expensive gifts on his family and friends.

If Elvis were alive today, what do you think he would say to you?

My friends and family always say he would be very proud (of me) if he were alive.

If you met the real Elvis in heaven, what would you ask him?

I would ask him to go back and show me how it’s really done.