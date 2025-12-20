'Saiyyan Na Maane Is Every Couple’s Story,' Says Singer Simran Choudhary

The voices we hear in India are phenomenal. They are wooing us with some good singing and numbers. One such name is singer Simran Choudhary. A classically trained vocalist and vibrant pop artist, she has been the finalist of The Voice India.

She is well-known for her expressive voice and great stage presence. Among her very popular songs are hits like Rehle Mere Kol and Aje Na Jaa and her hit movie song Aai Nai from Stree 2. Earlier this year, she released her single Saiyyan Na Maane. She speaks about her latest hit number and her musical journey. Read more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Firstly, what can you tell us about your latest single Saiyyan Na Maane.

Saiyyan Na Maane is about that little cute bonding between any couple, between any two people where that whole ‘roothna manana’ thing keeps happening. It’s just one of those cute banters that happen in a relationship. The response is very good. People are listening to the track acknowledging the fact that it is something fresh. They like the video, the overall vibe and the fun element that the song brings to it.

The song is quite an engaging song. What was the process of creating this song?

The song was made four years ago in 2021. Amritanshu (the producer) and I were jamming in the studio. He randomly played funk chords and I came up with singing and humming a composition. Then I eventually started singing some lyrics along with the tune. Even while composing and writing, it felt like something I was exploring for the first time in my independent space.

Do take us through your journey of the songs you have created – their processes and responses.

The process has pretty much been like one common thread has been that me, my lyricist sometimes when I have one on board, and my music producer; I always like to sit in the studio, create something from scratch and build on it. So that all the energies are very much in sync. I’m not quite a fan of having a product ready on the plate and then just going and singing. That is also great in its capacity for how we do other playbacks. But specifically for songs that fall into the independent space, I always like being a part of the songwriting process and the song structuring and curation of the entire thing.

Your songs are all about shades of romance. Has it been deliberate?

I don’t think it has been deliberate. But I think one thing that definitely one can feel is that all my songs show different shades of a relationship. Different nuances, two people share with each other. Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic.

Punjabi music is your forte. And it is not the very typical Punjabi music you hear these days. What made you focus on this genre? Is it tough to make your mark in the crowd?

The kind of music that I’m doing is what I've been hearing from a couple of people. It stands out in terms of the common music that we hear, especially in the Punjabi genre. It comes naturally because I’ve grown up around folk music and the Sufi culture. My upbringing has had a lot of folk music. Culturally, things have been very thick around me. It's just who I am as a person.

Your voice has a mellifluous or pleasant quality to it. Would you consider it an asset or a hamper in terms of not being able to sing songs of all genres?

As they always say, not all songs are meant for a particular texture of voice. But as you train, learn music and set your basics right, it becomes easy to structure yourself into any genre. It’s as good as learning grammar versus anybody just learning the English language and cramming it. When you learn grammar and the basics of it, it’s not difficult to write essays and letters and frame any sort of sentence. It’s just about clearing your basics and then structuring your vocals in any shape that you want them in.

How did you come into music and singing? What about the singing competitions?

Singing in music is a God's gift, to be honest. Thankfully, I have parents who were conscious enough to get me appropriate training at a very early stage in my life. And all these singing competitions happened. They’ve been a beautiful journey and taught me so much. They’ve shaped me into the person that I am, not just professionally, but also personally. How to approach a competition, what reality shows teach you. They’ve been a very, very important part of my journey.

When will we hear in Bollywood? Do you feel like singing for movies? Bollywood would be constricting for what you want to do.

Bollywood hasn’t been a restraint for me or a barrier for me. I’ve been doing Bollywood numbers. Just last year, Aayi Nahi had a major hit and the song did so well. That one song doing well got me so many other songs done for other composers. Like I said, once you are a trained singer, it’s no big deal. Bollywood, non-Bollywood, whatever language, at the end of the day, it’s just music and it is just not bound by any sort of language or any genre.

Who are the singers you look forward to for their songs? Anyone you want to work with?

I do look forward to, you know, songs by, let’s say, when Sunidhi Chauhan does a playback when Sartaj releases a track, I look forward to it. Then there are a couple of Pakistani artists that I admire. But one artist that I want to collaborate with, I’ve just been saying out loud in every interview of mine, I think I’m kind of manifesting it for myself is Gurdas Man Sahib. I hope it happens soon.

Lastly, what would you want to say about Saiyyan Na Maane to make them listen to it?

Saiyyan Na Maane is for every couple and there are different situations in a relationship that you can relate to. Let’s say, your partner is not getting you your favourite set of clothes, cosmetics or appliances you asked for and that’s when you can say Saiyyan Na Maane. Maybe they’re too busy to talk and then don’t turn up for the plan you made for the evening. That’s when you can say Saiyyan Na Maane. There are a lot of nuances in a relationship. There’s a lot of connectivity and relatability, I would say, that anybody would feel. So, I think one must listen to Saiyyan Na Maane and see how you feel about it.